5 best Ranboo & Tubbo Minecraft moments

Minecraft Streamers Toby "Tubbo" Smith and Ranboo have become a duo that's captured the hearts of everyone who's taken part in the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Tubbo and Ranboo met through the survival-multiplayer server and have remained close friends ever since. Their close friendship is shown through many aspects of the canonical lore in the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Ranboo and Tubbo have both talked about meeting up in person and have even planned for Ranboo to stay at Tubbo's place for four months. No one wants them to meet up more than their fanbase, who has been counting down until the day of their meet-up for weeks.

Disclaimer: This article contains views from the author. It is up to the reader to decide which moments they would put on their own, personal, version of this list.

Top 5 Ranboo & Tubbo Friendship Moments

#5: "What does platonic mean?"

While streaming together on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"). Tubbo asks an incredibly important question, "what does platonic mean?"

Ranboo answers honestly, "platonic means there's no romantic feelings."

Tubbo feigns panic after a beat of silence and replies;

"Oh my god, do I need to turn up the romance? Is this why the marriage is failing?"

The pair laugh as Tubbo jokingly attempts to "woo" his platonic husband with a voice synthesizer that belts incredibly drawn out, auto-tuned notes.

#4: "Are you a filing cabinet?"

Tubbo is no stranger to jokingly hitting on Ranboo. Their openness to "flirting" with one another is just one aspect of their friendship that relays their closeness.

While on stream together, Tubbo randomly inquires;

"Are you a filing cabinet?"

Ranboo immediately responds with, "why?"

Tubbo replies, without missing a beat;

"'Cause I want to use you to store my legal documents."

#3: "Hey, sexy"

In another instance where Tubbo shamelessly hits on Ranboo, Tubbo's live in a voice chat with Liam "HBomb94" Heneghan when Ranboo joins and says hello to Tubbo.

Tubbo responds, feigning flirtation, with, "hey sexy."

Flustered, Ranboo barely stutters out a, "how are you doing," while both Tubbo and HBomb laugh at the ensuing bit. Tubbo immediately breaks character and gushes about how uncomfortable just saying that as a joke made him.

Ranboo quizzically responds to his discomfort with feigned remarks of disbelief, saying;

"Did you? Did you, really? It doesn't seem like you did."

#2: Tubbo traverses places he shouldn't canonically be

Tubbo has stumbled upon quite a few pieces of lore without realizing he wasn't supposed to canonically know about it. He's found a hidden door that Ranboo pressingly protected from his knowledge, but what happens when Tubbo traverses areas he shouldn't canonically be in?

While on stream with his faceless friend, he decides to slip inside a house he shouldn't have canonical knowledge of. Ranboo follows him, attempting to stop him from seeing what lore-related secrets are inside.

What ensues is the chase of a lifetime, with Tubbo placing down blocks of crying obsidian in Ranboo's path to slow him down.

Ranboo, exasperated and still in pursuit of the other, states;

"First you disappoint, and now you're placing blocks everywhere that take three seconds to mine each!"

Tubbo then jokingly taunts him with his own words, repeating;

"I'm canonically disappointing you! I hope you're feeling canonically disappointed right now."

#1: Tubbo serenades Ranboo with extreme autotune

Tubbo almost always pulls out his autotune at the perfect time. While Ranboo's live, Tubbo decides to serenade him with Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold's latest song at the time, "Your New Boyfriend."

But it's not just any normal serenade, he also decides to serenade with his autotune cranked up.

Ranboo sits captive to Tubbo's high-pitched, autotuned voice, remaining largely silent for his friend's performance but spams "help" in the in-game chat.

