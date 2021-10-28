5 streamers that should be added to the Minecraft Dream SMP

The Dream SMP (Dream Survival-Multiplayer) has recently opened its doors to new members. Amidst these new additions are streamers such as Dylan "BoomerNA," Tina "TinaKitten" Kenyon, and Eryn.

Clay "Dream," the founder of the server, initially created it to be able to stream with his close friends. The first few members of the server were George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Nick "Sapnap," and Callahan. Notably, the infamy and true plot of the server began when a certain Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons was added to the Dream SMP.

The multiplayer server has flourished since its beginnings in May 2020. Several new members have been added over time, to further the developing plot and multiple storylines within the Dream SMP.

Ever since the most recent additions to the server were announced and whitelisted, it's had fans asking which content creators will be added next.

This article will list out five content creators that should be added to the Dream SMP.

Top 5 content creators that would make great additions to Minecraft Dream SMP

5) JustaMinx

Becca "JustaMinx" is often associated with both existing and previous members of the Dream SMP. None more so than the devious ex-president of the lowly country of L'Manberg, Jschlatt.

Minx doesn't create much content featuring Minecraft. However, that isn't a prerequisite to be invited to stream on the Dream SMP. This has been previously demonstrated with the addition of members such as Alex "Quackity" and Jschlatt. It would be interesting to see how she would fit in with the current branching plotlines on the Dream SMP.

4) TapL

Harvey "TapL" Lee is a streamer that focuses more on the minigames within Minecraft. These include Skywars, Bedwars, and UHC. He is also a frequent participant in the Minecraft Championships.

TapL has been on a few teams with other members of the Dream SMP in the Minecraft Championships. His association with the group could lead to him receiving an invite in the future, however, there are currently no plans to include him.

3) Smajor

Scott "Smajor" Major is both a content creator and one of the main coordinators of the Minecraft Championships. He's teamed up with several of the members of the Dream SMP while taking part in the event.

Scott has also been a long-time member of Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons and Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold's Origins SMP. He's familiar with the plot mechanic of being on a multiplayer server and he's been acquainted with several of the members, making him a perfect candidate to be added.

2) Grian

Charles "Grian" Batchelor has been a content creator and streamer for a very long time, his content mostly consisting of Minecraft gameplay videos. He's an incredibly skilled builder, and has been a part of "Hermitcraft" since he joined on 19 July 2018.

Grian has been a part of several survival-multiplayers, and was even a part of many different scripted roleplays in Minecraft. His ability to act and work on a server plot is evident, and he would be a great addition to the branching plotlines of the Dream SMP.

1) Sneegsnag

Brenden "Sneegsnag" Thro might just be the perfect candidate when it comes to a new member for the Dream SMP. In fact, he has already been a part of a few other survival-multiplayers, such as the 30-Day SMP and Origins SMP.

Sneegsnag is also very closely acquainted with a few existing members of the infamous Dream SMP, the most notable of which is his friendship with Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons.

