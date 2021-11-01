Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: Date, time, and all confirmed teams

Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars is the title of the latest event in the series of Minecraft Championships. The championship is currently set to be livestreamed on Saturday, 13 November 2021 at 8:00 pm GMT.

Minecraft Championship All-Stars is the fourth specially themed event, and the twenty-first MCC championship to be held. The tournament is meant to be a non-canon event completely separate to the main series of Minecraft Championships.

The upcoming championship boasts a prerequisite that none of the previous events have held. In order to qualify for participation, competitors must have won at least one Minecraft Championship.

Minecraft Championship All-Stars will run exactly the same as any of the prior events. The championship will feature ten teams of four participants that compete in eight different minigames, each of which tests various skills within Minecraft.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars?

The teams for this event were one of the most highly anticipated aspects of the championship as a whole. Given the prerequisite, there was a buffer between creating teams with either new competitors, or returning participants that hadn't won a prior Minecraft Championship.

Technoblade and Vikram "Vikkstar123" Barn, two incredibly well-loved competitors, were recently revealed to not be participating in Minecraft Championship All-Stars. Naturally, this was a bit of a disappointment for avid fans of the championships who had hoped to see them participate in the upcoming tournament.

On 29 October 2021, Noxcrew revealed the first half of the teams that would be competing in the brand new championship. As usual, the other half of the ten teams were announced the following day, on 20 October 2021.

Here is a full list of all the teams confirmed to compete in Minecraft Championship All-Stars:

Team Red Rabbits:

Sapnap

BadBoyHalo

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Team Orange Ocelots:

Wisp

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

fWhip

Team Yellow Yaks:

Quig

Shubble

Seapeekay

Smajor

Team Lime Llamas:

Illumina

SB737

Sylvee

F1NN5TER

Team Green Geckos:

Cubfan

Ryguyrocky

PeteZahHutt

Grian

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Punz

jojosolos

Captain Puffy

Blushi

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Krinios

Eret

Bitzel

MiniMuka

Team Blue Bats:

Fruitberries

Falsesymmetry

ReNDoG

HBomb94

Team Purple Pandas:

Krtzyy

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Burren

Team Pink Parrots:

TommyInnit

Ph1LzA

Wilbur Soot

Tubbo

When is Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars being held?

Minecraft Championship All-Stars will be livestreamed on Saturday, 13 November 2021 at 8:00 pm GMT. For other timezones, this would be: 9:00 pm BST, 4:00 pm EST, 1:00 pm PST, 3:00 pm CST, and 1:30 am IST.

The link to a general admin stream of the event will be tweeted out on the afternoon of the championship. This is for viewers who don't want to watch the event from a specific content creator or team's perspective. The link to this stream will be tweeted out on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter handle.

Readers who want to watch the event from a specific content creator's perspective should keep tabs on the preferred streaming platform of the content creator they'd like to watch, whether that be YouTube or Twitch. Generally, competitors go live roughly thirty minutes before the official start of the event.

