Technoblade and Vikkstar123 likely to not participate in Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars

Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars is set to have its participating teams revealed later this week. However, it seems that some competitors have already been ruled out of the championship. These competitors are namely: Vikram "Vikkstar123" Barn and Technoblade.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑



Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 https://t.co/B0NA96VavD

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of tournaments coordinated through the Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event features ten teams of four competitors, and each team is assigned its own team color and animal mascot.

The participants compete in eight different minigames that test various skills within Minecraft. These skills tested range from anything between player-versus-player combat, parkour, speed-bridging, and more.

The brand new, upcoming event is set up a bit differently from Minecraft Championships' main series. For competitors to be eligible to participate in the event, they must have won at least one event before the debut of Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Before we announce the date of the next MCC, how about you try and guess it 👍



(Tubbo, you're not allowed to guess) Before we announce the date of the next MCC, how about you try and guess it 👍(Tubbo, you're not allowed to guess)

This prerequisite leaves much room for speculation on which past victors will make the cut and compete in this upcoming event. Unfortunately, there have already been competitors ruled out of the running for Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

Technoblade and Vikkstar123 revealed to not be competing in the upcoming Minecraft Championship All-Stars

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Scott "Smajor" Major, coordinator and head of team assignments for the Minecraft Championships (MCC), went live and hastily discussed with his audience who would not be participating in the brand new Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

Scott only briefly brought up the topic, stating simply:

"Right, I'll tell you two people who are not playing. Vikkstar is not playing, and Technoblade is not playing."

This reveal might have been a grave disappointment to those who were looking forward to seeing either competitor in the upcoming event.

Technoblade, in particular, is known for his membership in "Sleepy Bois Inc." (consisting of Technoblade, TommyInnit, Ph1LzA, and Wilbur Soot). The four content creators are widely admired together, with the four-member team previously winning the Minecraft Championship 4.

Viewers were hoping for a return of the four competitors, but unfortunately, it seems like there will be a delay in the team reunion of Sleepy Bois Inc. Although it's a bit disappointing to hear that two fan-favorite content creators will not be competing in the event, it doesn't rule out the possibility of either competitor participating in the future.

Minecraft Championship All-Stars will be livestreamed on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The event times will be slightly different this time around, with the championship beginning an hour later at 8:00 PM GMT. For other timezones, this would be 9:00 PM BST, 4:00 PM EST, 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, and 1:30 AM IST.

Minecraft Championship competitors tend to go live about thirty minutes before the event starts, so it's recommended that readers keep tabs on the specific content creator's preferred streaming platform on the afternoon of the tournament, whether it be YouTube or Twitch.

