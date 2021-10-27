Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars date revealed

On Tuesday, 26 October 2021 Noxcrew revealed the date of their latest tournament, Minecraft Championship All-Stars. The event is set to take place early next month, on 13 November 2021.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 https://t.co/B0NA96VavD

The Noxcrew and Scott “Smajor” Major are the two coordinating parties that help to make the monthly event possible.

The championships feature ten teams of four competitors that work together to compete in eight different minigames that test various skills within Minecraft. These skills can range from player-versus-player combat, parkour, speed bridging, and more.

The Minecraft Championship All-Stars is the latest addition to the variety of events branching off from the main series of the Minecraft Championships. What makes this particular event special is that teams will consist only of competitors that have won the championships at least once.

The date of the event, 13 November 2021, was the only bit of information revealed about the Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

However, it’s been promised that teams for the brand new upcoming event will be announced later in the week.

When is Minecraft Championship All-Stars?

The Minecraft Championship All-Stars will commence on 13 November 2021. The teams for this event haven’t been revealed as of now, but the tweet announcing the event’s date promised to reveal the lineup of teams later in the week.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Before we announce the date of the next MCC, how about you try and guess it 👍(Tubbo, you're not allowed to guess) Before we announce the date of the next MCC, how about you try and guess it 👍(Tubbo, you're not allowed to guess)

Although teams haven’t been officially confirmed, it’s safe to speculate that this event may see the return of the ever-powerful Technoblade.

He quit participating in the monthly events after the Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. However, Scott “Smajor” Major revealed on stream that although the fearsome competitor has no plans to return for future events, he would consider returning for the Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

The championship is the latest event to have been announced by the Noxcrew. Weeks before this announcement came the reveal and successful first run of Minecraft Championship Rising.

If viewers are anticipating the reveal of the teams for this event, it’s recommended that they keep tabs on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Minecraft Championship All-Stars will be livestreamed on 13 November 2021. Although the exact time of the event wasn’t provided in the initial announcement tweet, it’s likely the event will commence at 8:00 pm BST. For other timezones, this would be: 3:00 pm EST, 12:00 pm PST, 11:30 pm IST, and 2:00 pm CST.

