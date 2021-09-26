Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising: Everything we know so far

Minecraft Championship Rising will kick off in one short week, on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 8.00 pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships "MCC" is an invite-only event held and created by Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Minecraft Championship Rising follows the same schedule and set-up as the original series of Minecraft Championships. The only difference being that those events weren't invite-only instead the competitors were tasked with creating their teams independently before the event.

To qualify for Minecraft Championship Rising, competitors had to submit a written application, along with a team introduction video on behalf of their teams.

The tournament debuts in less than a week, and yet there are so many details to know about. Which teams are chosen to participate, when will they compete in the famed monthly event, and much more.

When will Minecraft Championship Rising go live?

Minecraft Championship Rising will be livestreamed on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 8.00 pm BST. For other timezones, it would be: 11.30 pm IST, 3.00 pm EST, 2.00 pm CST, and 12.00 pm PST.

The event will run for roughly two and a half hours, so it's recommended that viewers block out an afternoon to watch the championship in its entirety.

Competitors will be streaming their perspectives of the event on their preferred streaming services, such as Twitch or YouTube. For viewers that wish to see a specific creator; it's recommended that they keep tabs on social media to see when and where the creator(s) will stream the event.

There will also be a general admin stream for those who don't want to follow a specific team's perspective. The link to the stream will be tweeted out just before the event starts, so viewers will need to follow the official Minecraft Championship Twitter to get the details.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship Rising?

Noxcrew revealed the ten lucky teams chosen to compete in Minecraft Championship Rising on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Those who keep up with the regular events might not recognize the competitors chosen to participate in this Minecraft Championship. The tournament is exactly what the name entails: a chance for new faces to rise and show their skills in the massive event.

Minecraft Championship Rising is being created with a community of content creators that didn't have the opportunity to participate in past events due to its limited availability.

Here is the full list of teams confirmed to compete in Minecraft Championship Rising:

Team Red Rabbits

Yoshinom

KingOfArchers

Mejoraas

Nicacola

Team Orange Ocelots

soupforeloise

bekyamon

OwengeJuice

riiceandbeanss

Team Yellow Yaks

MrBeardstone

Musicman1017

BrunoDanUy

Mizzrowe

Team Lime Llamas

MakoInari

Laqqy

Marbar_x

TomatoBisqueSoup

Team Green Geckos

aimsey

billzo

highkeyhateme

MaxGGs

Team Cyan Coyotes

Boosfer

Dev

Kier

YelloWool

Team Aqua Axolotls

roseriie

SpelledNik

caitees

DarkEyebrows

Team Blue Bats

yomikester238

Golemell

Guggle

Stemister

Team Purple Pandas

mintsleaves

RAEHASRABIES

spoinkTV

buggy9000

Team Pink Parrots

jojosolos

SpeedSilver

xNestorio

Blushi

