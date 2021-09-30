5 of the best Minecraft videos by Technoblade

Technoblade is an American Minecraft Streamer best known for his prominent skills with in-game player-versus-player combat. He's also well known for his contributions to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

His videos often feature him playing on the Hypixel, a popular multiplayer server that offers several different, unique minigames, such as Murder Mystery and Skyblock. Technoblade specializes in Bed Wars and Skyblock, but also extends his reach to include other minigames, as well as player-versus-player combat.

Top 5 videos by Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade

5) Skyblock: Potato War 3 (FINALE)

Technoblade began a series of videos dubbed, The Potato Wars. This trilogy of videos follows Technoblade as he attempts to overthrow the number one potato farmer on Hypixel, Squid.

Skyblock: Potato War 3 (FINALE) marked the final video in the trilogy; finally revealing which of the two competitors would come out on top as the number one potato farmer.

4) skeppy tries to troll me but i troll him first

In Skeppy Tries To Troll Me But I Troll Him First, Technoblade gets wrapped up in another one of Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed's typical pranks. This time, he's put in a massive rigged parkour dungeon dubbed, "Escape Skeppy's Dungeon."

In a twist of events, Technoblade manages to catch the other in his plan to troll him and makes quick work of turning the tables.

3) I Must Win MrBeast's $10,000 Refrigerator

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is no stranger to holding contests and challenges to make competitors fight to win insane prizes.

Technoblade was one of the lucky participants to compete in a game of hide-and-seek in Minecraft. The prize? A refrigerator with a market value of ten thousand dollars. Technoblade fixates on the expensive prize and stops at nothing to win this game of hide-and-seek.

2) Skyblock: The Great Potato War

Technoblade's first installment in the trilogy of potato wars to come is the second most viewed video on his channel. It sits at just a few thousand shy of twenty-seven-million views.

The video explains the origins of the potato war, and the great lengths and in-game hours that Technoblade and Squid will take to surpass the other in being the number one potato farmer.

1) Proof I Don't Autoclick

Technoblade's most viewed video is, Proof I Don't Autoclick. It sits at a whopping thirty-five million views and is possibly the most obscure video of his to have made it to this milestone.

Technoblade is widely renowned for his player-versus-player combat skills, and although he hasn't cheated his way to this title there are still several players that are convinced he uses auto-click to gain an advantage over his opponents.

This short video was made to disprove those rumors. However, the video truly isn't what it seems when viewers reach the end.

