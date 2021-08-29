5 best lore events on the Minecraft Dream SMP

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") is a whitelisted multiplayer server best known for its complex improvisational plot and history of factions, wars, alliances, and betrayals.

The server features several creators who have become household names since its inception in May 2020. These include Clay "Dream," George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Nick "Sapnap," Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, and Ranboo.

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") revolves heavily around a series of conflicts and factions. Although a few of these communally-adored events have spawned from accidents or improvisions, several have also been scripted and acted out.

In this article, we'll count down five of the most memorable lore events in the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

5 of the most memorable lore events on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP")

5) The L'Manberg Election

The L'Manbergian Election was a campaign mainly between SWAG2020 and POG2020. Both parties fought for the presidency of L'Manberg.

The election was originally started by Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold and Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons to consolidate power, but Alex "Quackity" and George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson entered the race under SWAG2020.

Late in the election, two third parties also joined the campaign: SCHLATT2020 and COCONUT2020. The formerended up winning the election in a coalition agreement with SWAG2020.

4) The Railway Skirmish

The Railway Skirmish was initiated when Tommy accidentally hit Dream with a minecart, killing him on impact.

Panicked, Tubbo and Tommy collected the items Dream had left behind after his untimely death. While their initial intention was to return them, they quickly realized the items could be used as leverage.

The duo attempted to trade the items in exchange for the valuable music discs that Tommy cherished. However, Dream refused the trade, explaining that he had no emotional attachment to those items.

Eventually, Tommy and Dream ended up trading. Tommy was now in possession of the leather that belonged to Dream's deceased horse, Spirit. Dream, on the other hand, was returned all of his items excluding his maxed-out netherite sword.

The whereabouts of this netherite sword would steer the direction of the skirmish, as betrayals, lies, and secrets made audiences guess who was in possession of the sword.

3) The L'Manberg War

The L'Manberg War was a bloody fight for independence between the factions Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") and L'Manberg.

L'Manberg created a new nation after interference from the faction Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"). The opposing faction kept thwarting the drug trade that held L'Manberg's economy together.

After Dream's refusal to give L'Manberg independence, war broke out. Many battles were fought, and members of the server were split.

2) The Disc Saga

One of the most infamous conflicts on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") has been The Disc Saga.

The Disc Saga was a series of events and conflicts caused due to Dream repeatedly stealing the in-game music discs - Cat and Mellohi - from Tommy. These discs have been used as leverage countless times against Tommy.

This saga has been recognized as the catalyst that began some of the other conflicts which happened later in the server's lifespan, such as The Dream Team SMP VS L'Manberg War and The Exile Conflict.

1) The Manberg-Pogtopia War Era

The Manberg VS Pogtopia War Era is a series of conflicts and wars that go down as the most memorable on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

The era revolves around the rise of Pogtopian (formerly L'Manbergian/Manbergian) citizens against Jschlatt and Dream during The Manberg Rebellion.

The Pogtopians reformed L'Manberg after their victory in the war, but at a cost. Most of the land was blown up from the large amounts of dynamite underneath the faction. Wilbur Soot was the infamous perpetrator who destroyed the nation.

He pressed the button that detonated the dynamite, and he did so with the sentiment, "it was never meant to be."

In the end, L'Manberg was able to reform as a democratic nation. However, the conflict and war took the final canon lives of two crucial server members, Wilbur Soot and Jschlatt.

