Minecraft Streamer Tubbo's 5 best Twitch Clips

Toby "Tubbo" Smith is an English Minecraft YouTuber & Streamer who is widely known for his contributions to Dream's Survival-Multiplayer.

His content is usually comprised of his stream highlights. He often streams himself enjoying Minecraft alongside his friends and fellow creators, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Ranboo, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, and many others.

Since he streams quite often compared to other content creators, viewers find that Tubbo's streams end up producing a plethora of memorable and funny clips.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. It is up to the reader to decide which clips they would personally rank on this list.

5 of the funniest Tubbo Twitch Clips

5) Tubbo and chat vibe to "That's What's Up, That's Mitch Jones"

"That's What's Up," was a fanmade music video created for the, now former, streamer, Mitch Jones.

The music video was officially released on September 11th, 2020. Although it was released over ten months ago, the music video and song remain beloved to this day due to its catchy nature.

While on stream with Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Tubbo asks the former streamer if he's heard, "That's What's Up." Phil says he hadn't heard of it, which prompted the young streamer to throw in the music video.

The two chair-dance to the catchy tune, laughing at some of the clips cleverly inserted into the song. That being said, no one vibed to the tune quite as hard as both streamer's live chats.

An overwhelming number of live viewers spammed the "vibe cat" emoticon, as well as the word "ratJAM," in support of the music playing.

4) Chloe's three emotions

While Tubbo delves into the beloved narrative-adventure game, "Life is Strange," alongside Ranboo, he digs through the belongings of the main character's best friend, Chloe Price.

The main character begins to look through three pictures of Chloe. She comments on the first two, saying that her friend looks "super happy," and, "super sad." As she flips to the final photo, a picture of her friend hitting a bong, she comments:

"She looks super stoned."

Tubbo and Ranboo roar with laughter at the juxtaposition. The former begins to belt out "Circle Of Life." He replaces the lyric "it's the circle of life, and it moves us all," with, "it's the circle of life, happy, too sad, too stoned."

Ranboo also chimes in, saying:

"Chloe only knows three emotions: happy, sad, stoned."

3) "You spin me right round"

Before Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons rushes out of the room to go to the bathroom, he endows Tubbo with the task of entertaining his stream while he's out.

Tubbo takes this task with aplomb and immediately sets down a boat. He goes inside and begins singing the chorus to "You Spin Me Right Round (Like A Record)" by Dead Or Alive.

This clip of him humming and spinning around in the boat went onto become an inside meme in the community, and he certainly fulfilled his job of entertaining the stream.

2) "Straight to hell, buddy"

Tubbo has participated in some of the massive Among Us lobbies that bring together several popular content creators and streamers.

In this particular game, Tubbo was, unknowingly, one of three players left alive on the spaceship. The round begins, and after wandering for a bit he successfully seeks out Corpse Husband.

However, the friendly reunion was cut short after Tubbo inquires where they're heading. Corpse answers coldly before stabbing the streamer's in-game character:

"Straight to hell, buddy."

1) Ranboo & Tubbo's Meet-Up

On the day of Minecraft Championship Pride 2021, Tubbo went live shortly before the event to practice for the upcoming tournament.

However, after seeing the stream titled, "Super Not Sus MCC Training Stream (Real) (Not Ft. Ranboo) (Brackets)," and spying a peculiar shadow casting down on the mysterious spare chair, thousands of live viewers began to speculate if something more was going to be revealed.

Wild speculation proved correct when an orange floral shirt-clad Ranboo walked in view of the camera and eventually sat down beside Tubbo. The former began assisting with training for the tournament, despite not being invited to participate himself.

The pair's meet-up has been something anticipated by both their audiences and none more so than the streamers themselves for months. Although this clip isn't the funniest one on this list, it's one that instantaneously made thousands of viewers happy.

