What is the DSMP in Minecraft? All you need to know about the Dream SMP

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") is a whitelisted multiplayer server best known for its complex improvisational plot, and history of factions, wars, alliances, and betrayals.

The server features several creators who have become household names since the server's creation in May, 2020. Such as: Clay "Dream," George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Nick "Sapnap," Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, and Ranboo.

The first few members to join were, of course, the server owner himself, Dream. Shortly after his arrival came the introduction of George and the server's silent moderator and coder, Callahan.

Current Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") Members

There are a lot of different creators on this private server, so it's sometimes difficult to keep track of how many active players there are contributing to the lore.

Here's a complete and updated list of every creator that has been active on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Callahan

Sapnap

Awesamdude

Ponk

BadBoyHalo

TommyInnit

Tubbo

Fundy

Punz

Purpled

Wilbur Soot

Skeppy

Eret

JackManifoldTV

Nihachu

Quackity

Karl Jacobs

HBomb94

Technoblade

Antfrost

Ph1LzA

ConnorEatsPants

CaptainPuffy

Ranboo

Foolish Gamers

Hannahxxrose

Michaelmcchill

ItsAlyssa

Slimecicle

Past Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") Members & Guests

The Dream Survival Multiplayer ("SMP") operates on a system of three canonical lives. Once a member has lost all three of their canonical lives, they're pronounced dead.

However, the act of revival is something that has been deemed canon to the lore of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"). It's a bit tricky to figure out who has remained dead after losing all three of their canonical lives, and who has been revived.

Only two members of the server have lost all three of their canonical lives and remained deceased in the lore, Jschlatt, and Mexican Dream.

There have also been a couple of currently inactive members of Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"). Those being Vikkstar123 and Lazarbeam.

These members have neither streamed on the server in months nor have they been involved with the server's expanding lore. However, there's still a hefty possibility that either inactive member could return in the future.

The Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") has also opened its doors to many different guests, other than the server's members. These guests have been pets and siblings of the featured creators, as well as other influencers who have been invited on for a stream.

While some of these guests may never return to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") again, there's no harm in theorizing that they might.

Here's a list of each guest, past and present, that's been on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"):

Ninja

Andrea Botez

Pokimane

Corpse Husband

KSI

Mr. Beast

Lil Nas X

JustVurb (via voice call while Skeppy was streaming on the server).

Iskall (via voice call with Fundy while helping the latter create a redstone door in his bunker).

Drista (Dream's sister).

Lani (Tubbo's sister).

Skepina (Skeppy's sister).

Luke (Foolish Gamer's brother).

Sean Jacobs (Karl Jacob's brother).

Sarge (JackManifoldTV's friend).

Rhianna (Nihachu's friend).

Lucy (BadBoyHalo's dog. She "joined" when he made her tap his keyboard for him. Bad later stated that she was a canon guest).

Edited by R. Elahi