Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: Full list of competing teams revealed

Noxcrew has finally revealed the second half of the teams competing in Minecraft Championship All-Stars (Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
Modified Oct 31, 2021 03:13 AM IST
On Saturday, October 30, 2021 — The Noxcrew officially tweeted out the second half of the teams confirmed to compete in the brand new and upcoming Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars.

👑 Announcing team Red Rabbits 👑@sapnap @BadBoyHalo @Dream @GeorgeNotFoundWatch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT!

Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars has a prerequisite that none of the other events have had thus far. Competitors must have won at least one event before Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars to qualify for participation in this championship.

As all the revealed participants have been victors at least once, some powerful teams have been put together. After much anticipation, all ten of those teams have been revealed to the public, stirring up more excitement for the upcoming event on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Who will be competing in Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars?

An announcement was made revealing the second half of the ten teams competing in the upcoming Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars.

👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥

As usual, the ten teams were announced in two halves on two separate days. The first half was revealed the day prior, on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Here is a full, complete list of all ten teams confirmed to compete in Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars:

Team Red Rabbits:

  • Sapnap
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Dream
  • GeorgeNotFound

Team Orange Ocelots:

  • Wisp
  • Solidarity
  • Smallishbeans
  • fWhip

Team Yellow Yaks:

  • Quig
  • Shubble
  • Seapeekay
  • Smajor

Team Lime Llamas:

  • Illumina
  • SB737
  • Sylvee
  • F1NN5TER

Team Green Geckos:

  • Cubfan
  • Ryguyrocky
  • PeteZahHutt
  • Grian

Team Cyan Coyotes:

  • Punz
  • jojosolos
  • Captain Puffy
  • Blushi

Team Aqua Axolotls:

  • Krinios
  • Eret
  • Bitzel
  • MiniMuka

Team Blue Bats:

  • Fruitberries
  • Falsesymmetry
  • ReNDoG
  • HBomb94

Team Purple Pandas:

  • Krtzyy
  • KaraCorvus
  • Michaelmcchill
  • Burren

Team Pink Parrots:

  • TommyInnit
  • Ph1LzA
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Tubbo

All ten of these incredible teams can be seen in action on the afternoon of the championship, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars will be livestreamed at 8.00 PM GMT. For other timezones, this would be 9.00 PM BST, 4.00 PM EST, 1.00 PM PST, 3.00 PM CST, and 1.30 AM IST.

What is Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars?

Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars is meant to be an unofficial spin-off of the main series of Minecraft Championships. This tournament might fall under the same name, but the event is intended to be considered unofficial, similar to events such as Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

The event will still run the same as the main series of championships, featuring ten teams of four participants that compete in eight different minigames, each testing its skill within Minecraft.

