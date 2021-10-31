Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: Full list of competing teams revealed

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 — The Noxcrew officially tweeted out the second half of the teams confirmed to compete in the brand new and upcoming Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars.

Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars has a prerequisite that none of the other events have had thus far. Competitors must have won at least one event before Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars to qualify for participation in this championship.

As all the revealed participants have been victors at least once, some powerful teams have been put together. After much anticipation, all ten of those teams have been revealed to the public, stirring up more excitement for the upcoming event on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Who will be competing in Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars?

An announcement was made revealing the second half of the ten teams competing in the upcoming Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars.

As usual, the ten teams were announced in two halves on two separate days. The first half was revealed the day prior, on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Here is a full, complete list of all ten teams confirmed to compete in Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars:

Team Red Rabbits:

Sapnap

BadBoyHalo

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Team Orange Ocelots:

Wisp

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

fWhip

Team Yellow Yaks:

Quig

Shubble

Seapeekay

Smajor

Team Lime Llamas:

Illumina

SB737

Sylvee

F1NN5TER

Team Green Geckos:

Cubfan

Ryguyrocky

PeteZahHutt

Grian

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Punz

jojosolos

Captain Puffy

Blushi

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Krinios

Eret

Bitzel

MiniMuka

Team Blue Bats:

Fruitberries

Falsesymmetry

ReNDoG

HBomb94

Team Purple Pandas:

Krtzyy

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Burren

Team Pink Parrots:

TommyInnit

Ph1LzA

Wilbur Soot

Tubbo

All ten of these incredible teams can be seen in action on the afternoon of the championship, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars will be livestreamed at 8.00 PM GMT. For other timezones, this would be 9.00 PM BST, 4.00 PM EST, 1.00 PM PST, 3.00 PM CST, and 1.30 AM IST.

What is Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars?

Minecraft Championship ("MCC") All-Stars is meant to be an unofficial spin-off of the main series of Minecraft Championships. This tournament might fall under the same name, but the event is intended to be considered unofficial, similar to events such as Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

The event will still run the same as the main series of championships, featuring ten teams of four participants that compete in eight different minigames, each testing its skill within Minecraft.

