Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: First half of the competing teams revealed

On Friday, October 29, 2021, the Noxcrew tweeted the first half of the teams set to compete in the upcoming Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars.
Minecraft Championship All-Stars isn't much different from the main series of championships, minus the fact that it has a prerequisite that other events haven't had. In order to qualify for this event, participants must have won at least one other Minecraft Championship.
This means that all the competitors teamed together for this event have won at least one championship prior to Minecraft Championship All-Stars.
The event will run exactly the same as the previous events. Ten teams of four competitors participate in eight different minigames that test a variety of skills within Minecraft. These skills can range from anything between player-versus-player combat, speedbridging, parkour, building, and more.
The reveal of the teams for this event has been highly anticipated, especially given the prerequisite for the tournament, and finally, the first half of them have been announced to the eager public.
Who will be participating in Minecraft Championship All-Stars?
It was ruled out early on that certain competitors that fans had anticipated competing in this event would not end up participating at all this time around. Notably, these competitors include Vikram "Vikkstar123" Barn and Technoblade.
While the first half of the teams have been revealed today, October 29, as usual, the second half of the competing teams will be announced the following day, on October 30, 2021.
Here is a full list of all the teams that have been revealed so far to participate in Minecraft Championship All-Stars:
Team Red Rabbits:
- Sapnap
- BadBoyHalo
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
Team Orange Ocelots:
- Wisp
- Solidarity
- Smallishbeans
- fWhip
Team Yellow Yaks:
- Quig
- Shubble
- Seapeekay
- Smajor
Team Lime Llamas:
- Illumina
- SB737
- Sylvee
- F1NN5TER
Team Green Geckos:
- Cubfan
- Ryguyrocky
- PeteZahHutt
- Grian
So far, the revealed teams have been just as incredible as they've been hyped up to be. The other five teams and their members are waiting to be revealed tomorrow.
Minecraft Championship All-Stars will be livestreamed on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM GMT. For other timezones, this would be: 9:00 PM BST, 4:00 PM EST, 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, and 1:30 AM IST.
