Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars: Date, time, and how to watch

Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars is the name of the brand new event created as a specially themed version of the regular main series of Minecraft Championships. The event will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM GMT.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑



Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 https://t.co/B0NA96VavD

The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major are the two parties responsible for coordinating and holding the event. The first championship was held on November 17, 2019. Since then, there have been two seasons of the main series of championships held, and a few specially themed versions of the regular event, including Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

The championships feature ten teams of four competitors, each participating in eight different minigames that test various skills within Minecraft. The teams are not chosen or created through the competitors, instead they're assigned. Although participants can have a bit of a say in who is teamed with them, they're ultimately not in control of who ends up on the final team.

Minecraft Championship All-Stars features a prerequisite that none of the other events have held. In order to be qualified to participate, competitors must have won at least one other event prior to this Minecraft Championship.

When is Minecraft Championship All-Stars?

Minecraft Championship All-Stars will be livestreamed on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM GMT. For other timezones, this would be: 9:00 PM BST, 4:00 PM EST, 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, and 1:30 AM IST.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Before we announce the date of the next MCC, how about you try and guess it 👍



(Tubbo, you're not allowed to guess) Before we announce the date of the next MCC, how about you try and guess it 👍(Tubbo, you're not allowed to guess)

The event will start an hour later than usual, but that will have no effect on how long the championship runs. Minecraft Championships tend to go on for about two and a half hours, with a brief intermission halfway between minigames.

Minecraft Championship participants tend to go live roughly thirty minutes before the actual start of the event, so it's encouraged that readers keep tabs on the preferred streaming platform of the competitor that they'd like to watch compete in Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

How to watch Minecraft Championship All-Stars

On the afternoon of the event, there will be a link to a general admin stream of the tournament for those who don't want to watch the event from one specific competitor, or team's, perspective tweeted out on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Outside of that, competitors will either be streaming their perspective of the tournament on Twitch, or YouTube. It's recommended that readers simply keep tabs on the content creator's preferred streaming platform half an hour or so before Minecraft Championship All-Stars. They'll likely tweet out or announce that they're going live and to join them before the event begins.

