"Axolotls Acquired!": Minecraft star Ph1LzA explores Lush Caves in Dream SMP's 1.18 world

Ph1LzA, a well-known Minecraft streamer, recently explored the Lush Caves in the updated Dream SMP 1.18 world and found loads of Axolotls. With the new Minecraft 1.18 update finally out, the famous Dream SMP server was also updated to the latest version.

Members of the Dream SMP server excitedly went through a portal made from crying obsidian to get to the new version of the game. While playing in the Dream SMP 1.18 world, Ph1LzA found an Azalea tree on the surface and found a huge Lush Cave to explore.

Ph1LzA was streaming Minecraft and playing in the new Dream SMP 1.18 world. He went on an expedition to find any Azalea trees so that he can explore the newly added Lush Caves Biome. He flew around with his trident and his followers watching him helped find an Azalea tree, which was submerged in water.

Ph1LzA started digging down and found only a small patch of the Lush Caves Biome with glowberries and moss blocks. He was sad at first as he wouldn't be able to find any Axolotls in that small biome area. He expressed his dismay at 4:09 in the stream clip:

It's just a tiny spot. No! It's not even the full one (Lush Cave). We're not gonna find the Axolotls, chat!

But Ph1LzA didn't lose hope and kept digging to find a cave where the rest of the biome might've generated. He finally found a Mineshaft which was then connected to the main lush cave with clay blocks, water, and Axolotls.

Ph1LzA finding Axolotls on his stream (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

The moment Ph1LzA saw Axolotls, he exclaimed ecstatically. He quickly crafted a couple of buckets and immediately took the cute Axolotls. He declared this at 6:45 in the stream clip:

Yes dude! Alright, Axolotls acquired. Oh I'm so happy.

After this, the Minecraft streamer excitedly explored more of the Lush Caves biome, gathering newly added spore blossoms, drip leaves, Azalea Bushes etc. He also turned on shaders to show his viewers how beautiful Lush Caves look.

Ph1LzA finding more Lush Caves on his stream (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

While he was collecting and exploring all this, he finally found a brown Axolotl to complete his set of all four color types of Axolotls in Minecraft. With great luck, he found bones to make bonemeal and grew some wood to make a crafting table. He then made buckets and captured the last Axolotl color type. He said this right after finding wood at 12:54 in the stream clip:

Oh my god! Oh my god! It was fate!

Ph1LzA capturing Axolotl on his stream (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

He also took all the other Axolotls which spawned there. Throughout this, he was overwhelmed by the biome and was extremely hyped. After all this, he finally decided to leave the beautiful Minecraft biome.

