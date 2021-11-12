Spore blossom in Minecraft's 1.18 update: All you need to know

Introduced in Minecraft 1.17 during the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update, spore blossoms will be fully integrated and available without cheats or outside help in Minecraft's 1.18 update.

Lush cave biomes, which are currently only available in Survival Mode in Minecraft worlds if the custom or buffet world type is selected in Java Edition, will be fully generatable in Survival Mode in Minecraft 1.18. Interestingly, Bedrock players can find it as well if experimental gameplay is toggled active.

Along with many other flora that lush caves provide, spore blossoms will also be much more accessible to Survival Mode players after the update arrives.

Minecraft: What do we know about spore blossoms?

Spore blossoms growing within a lush cave (Image via Mojang).

The bright pink spore blossoms grow within lush caves in Minecraft, but otherwise there's not a ton known about them. They can be broken by most tools or by hand, and can also be broken by shears which reduces their durability but doesn't provide any additional benefit. Currently, spore blossoms only appear in their home biome and cannot be found elsewhere in Survival Mode.

Spore blossoms can be placed on the underside of most blocks in Minecraft except for leaves. They emit green particles as they hang, which will spread in the open air and can surround the spore blossom in a small radius. Otherwise, there's not much else known about spore blossoms past some unconfirmed features.

According to concept art for Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2, spore blossoms are capable of opening and closing. What causes this to happen is unclear, and since this information is coming from concept art, there's no guarantee that closing spore blossoms will make their way into the update's final build.

Minecraft players will likely have to wait and see if any additional information is provided by Mojang in the coming days leading up to the update's release. There may be crafting recipes or other uses for spore blossoms that are not yet evident. The plant may seem relatively innocuous outside of decoration at the moment, but Minecraft is well-known for trying to implement more utility for a huge assortment of items and blocks.

