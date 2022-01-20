Mushroom fields biome in Minecraft: All you need to know

The Mushroom fields biome is a famous area in Minecraft. As players enter the game's vast open world, they are greeted with a plethora of different biomes. Some are natural, and some are magical, but no biome is like the Mushroom fields.

There are more than 60 biomes in Minecraft, ranging from plains, mountains, forests to End islands, Basalt Deltas, and Warped forests. Mushroom fields are considered the safest and rarest biomes of them all.

Along with that, it has a number of specialties like no other biome, however, it also comes with some disadvantages.

Everything you need to know about the Mushroom fields biome in Minecraft

Rarity of the biome

The mushroom field biome is one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft. It can only be found as a separate island in the middle of deep ocean. Hence, finding one of them is quite difficult. Players will have to travel and explore thousands of blocks to get a chance to generate one of them.

Flora and fauna

The first thing players will notice after landing in one of these biomes is that there are no grass blocks and no trees. The dirt blocks are completely covered in the grayish-looking mycelium. These mycelium blocks are mainly why there are no trees in this biome. The biome can only grow red and brown mushrooms of all sizes, large and small.

This can be alarming for new players if they find one of these biomes, as wood is an essential resource in the game. However, players can grow trees if they have a sapling and a dirt block on them.

Mooshroom cows

Mooshrooms are a special type of cow variant that only spawn in a Mushroom field biome. Red mooshroom cows naturally spawn in this biome, which can be struck by lightning to turn into brown mooshrooms. Brown mooshrooms never spawn naturally. These are like normal cows in terms of item drops but can be sheared to obtain mushrooms.

Mooshrooms and Bats are the only mobs that spawn on this biome. There are no other animals, although players can bring any animal here.

No hostile mobs

The most striking feature of the Mushroom fields biome is that no hostile mobs can spawn on it. Because of this ultra-special feature, the biome gained a lot of popularity over the years. Not even a small silverfish can spawn on this biome, making it ultra-safe for players to play the game.

Even if players go down in the caves, they won't find any mobs as long as they are right underneath the biome area. Although cave mobs may walk and enter the biome area, they won't spawn in it.

