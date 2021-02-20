Minecraft's rare Brown Mooshroom Cow: All you need to know

Minecraft's Mooshroom Cows are usually considered a hassle to collect since they are scarce and only provide the player with mushroom stew.

Considering how difficult these cows are to obtain, the reward players get from actually finding some and transporting them—sometimes over thousands upon thousands of blocks—isn't always worth the effort.

Mushroom stew isn't an efficient food source, as it doesn't stack, and it compares to eating more accessible meats which give more saturation anyway.

But all of this changes when players see the brown Mooshroom. Its adorable appearance is a major selling point.

How rare is the brown mooshroom, and how can players get one?

image via u/blackdragon6547, Reddit

Minecraft's brown Mooshroom cow is so rare that many veteran players don't even know. About its existence.

This adorable creature is so rare that it has a 0.0009765625% (1/1024) chance of spawning from breeding two Red Mooshroom Cows. They don't spawn without player interverence in any other way.

There is only one other way for Minecraft players to obtain a brown Mooshroom. Players must either have a lot of luck or be extremely late. This is because Red Mooshroom Cows can actually be converted into brown cows on thundering days in Minecraft.

Red mooshrooms struck by lightning, either naturally or through the use of a trident enchanted with channeling, turn into a brown Mooshroom.

Why is the brown Mooshroom so desirable?

image via Wattles, Youtube

Brown Mooshrooms are desirable in Minecraft because they don't only produce mushroom stew. Instead, when fed any flower and milked, they also produce suspicious stew—a food type that can provide the player with many different potion effects while filling their hunger bar.

The potion effect given to the player depends on the type of flower they feed the cow. These stews are considered some of the most saturating and lifesaving food types in the game, alongside golden apples and enchanted golden apples. Such foods can give the player amazing effects like regeneration, fire resistance, saturation, and many more.

Players must be careful since feeding these mobs the wrong flower and drinking the incorrect type of suspicious stew can poison the player by blinding them and even gives the Wither Effect.

image via Minecraft Wiki

The image above shows each of the flowers in the game and the different effects they give off.

How long has the brown Mooshroom been in Minecraft?

image via OMGcraft, Youtube

The Brown Mooshroom was added in a patch update during Update 1.14. Much after the regular, Red Mooshroom Cow was added to the game.

It was an easy update to miss if players weren't actively following every snapshot release. Many players who joined Minecraft during or after late 2019 wouldn't have heard of this addition anyway.

Brown Mooshroom Cows give players an unlimited supply of suspicious stew, making these cows incredibly useful to have around. It's a bonus that these cuties don't rip the player off.

Villagers charge players a few emeralds for a single serving of the stew. But a player doesn't control the effect of the stew if obtained through trading.