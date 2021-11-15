Top 5 safest biomes in Minecraft

The vast lands in Minecraft are divided into many biomes, which breaks the monotony of the map. Each biome has certain characteristics that are unique to themselves. Some are common, others are rare. Some terrains are tall in height, and some are flat, but only a few of them are safe for players.

As Minecraft is a game of survival, finding a safe haven in it is crucial. As soon as players start a world, they are greeted with multiple biomes to traverse on and find the right one to settle in. Their top-most priority becomes safety. Hence, finding the safest biome to live in can catapult their progress. These are some of the safest biomes in Minecraft.

5 best safe biomes in Minecraft

5) Forest Biome

Forest biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Forest biomes can be considered a fairly safe biome in Minecraft. It mostly consists of oak trees which can be useful for wood. Passive mobs like cows, pigs, sheep and more roam around in this biome which can be a good source of food. The only downside is that it is a little tricky to traverse and few hostile mobs can be present under the darkness of the trees.

4) Warped Forest Biome

Warped Forest (Image via Minecraft)

This is the safest biome in the Nether realm. The Warped Forest is a magical forest biome in the Nether which doesn't spawn any hostile mobs. Enderman and Striders are the only mobs naturally spawning in this biome. Yet, the Nether realm is inherently scary and dangerous, making this safe biome mildly susceptible to dangers.

3) Beach Biome

Beach biome (Image via Minecraft forum)

Beaches are mixed biomes in Minecraft which are a combination of any land biome and any ocean biome. These are safe biomes with little to no hostile mobs in the area. Players can build a strong base to protect themselves without clearing out the area. Beaches are a great source of water as well, but players must beware of drowned zombies.

2) Plains Biome

Plains biome (Image via Minecraft)

Plains are the most common biome in Minecraft. This is a flat green biome with very few trees. Although this biome spawns hostile mobs, it's still considered to be one of the safest biomes. This is because it naturally spawns lots of farm animals for food, and players can quickly build a safehouse due to its flat terrain.

1) Mushroom Biome

This biome is one of the rarest and safest in Minecraft. Mushroom biomes usually spawn completely isolated from any other biomes. The specialty of this biome is that no hostile mobs spawn on it, even if the surface is pitch dark. This is huge from a safety point of view as players can roam around this biome without any fear of getting attacked.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi