Warped forest vs crimson forest in Minecraft: How different are the two biomes?

In Minecraft's nether dimension, there are two types of forest biomes: the warped forest and the crimson forest.

These biomes were added into Minecraft with the 1.16 nether update. Both biomes bring brand new visuals and life into the nether, making it a more exciting place to explore.

Warped forests and crimson forests have plenty of similarities, and yet they are polar opposites in many ways. These biomes might just be the most similar yet most distinct biomes in all of Minecraft.

With every element of each biome considered, how do warped forests and crimson forests compare to each other?

Differences between Minecraft’s warped forest and crimson forest

Color

Where a warped and crimson forest meet (Image via Mojang)

Perhaps the most obvious difference between these Minecraft biomes is the stark contrast in color.

The crimson forest sticks well to the nether’s classic color scheme, given that it is almost an entire wash of red tones. Warped forests are a bright, vibrant blue with purple and teal tones as well. When these biomes generate next to each other, the difference in color is jarring.

However, it is likely that these biomes were given such majorly different colors because otherwise, they would look nearly identical in terms of terrain. So although they may seem completely different visually, they are still quite similar in that regard.

Mobs

An eerie pack of endermen in a warped forest (Image via Mojang)

Although the forests look similar, one major difference between them is the mobs that can be found within.

In crimson forests, piglins and hoglins love to roam around the biome. Hoglins are hostile mobs that are quite powerful and can fling players multiple blocks high. However, they are the most effective food source within the nether realm.

Piglins are neutral mobs, but they will attack any player who is not wearing gold armor or attempting to dig for gold ore within the nether.

On the other hand, warped forests have neither of those Minecraft mobs. In fact, the only mob that can be found here is the enderman. Endermen are also neutral mobs and will not attack a player unless provoked, making the warped forest technically a much safer environment for Minecraft players.

Plants

Some of the plant-like blocks in a crimson forest (Image via Mojang)

The ecosystems in each of these Minecraft nether biomes are similar, and yet so different at the same time.

To start, each nether forest has its own kind of vine. In warped forests, these are called twisting vines whereas in crimson forests, there are weeping vines. Twisting vines are blue and grow upward, while weeping ones are red and grow downward. Just like other vines, both twisting and weeping vines can be climbed by players.

Warped forests and crimson forests also have their own fungi, appropriately named crimson fungus and warped fungus. Warped fungus can be attached to a fishing rod and used to guide strider mobs around the lava floor of the nether. Crimson fungus can be found in bastion loot chests in addition to the crimson forests, and they are also used to breed hoglins.

These Minecraft biomes are called forests for a reason of course, and they both have their own types of tree made up of their respective colors. These trees provide players with beautiful wood blocks and planks that can be used in builds.

Despite all the differences in ecosystem, one similar plant-like block that both crimson and warped forests share is the shroomlight. These are unique light sources that can only be found in these biomes, mostly on the trees within them.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul