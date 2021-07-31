How to farm twisting and weeping vines in Minecraft

Minecraft players may never need to craft ladders again with twisting and weeping vine farms.

Ever since the 1.16 Nether update to Minecraft, many gamers have been enamored with the beautiful red and blue forests that have been added to the spooky dimension. In Crimson Forests and Warped Forests, players can find interesting vines that differ from those found in the overworld.

These vines, apart from being a unique decorative block, also allow players to climb great distances with incredible ease. Using these techniques, Minecraft gamers can easily farm twisted and weeping vines, making previously inaccessible areas of the game much simpler to visit.

How to make twisting and weeping vines farms in Minecraft

Twisting Vines Step 1 - Obtaining

To start farming twisting vines, Minecraft players must first make it into the Nether and find a warped forest biome. These biomes are marked by bright blue huge fungus and netherrack covered in blue nylium. But be careful as endermen have a high spawn chance in this biome.

Twisting vines can be found either on the ground or growing on warped huge fungus. If the vines are too hard to find, players can also opt to use bone meal on blue nylium, thus spawning some twisting vines.

Players can use any tool to break twisting vines, they wish. However, this type of vegetation only has a 33% chance to drop normally. This chance can be increased by breaking the vines with a tool enchanted with fortune. Players may wish to utilize shears or a tool with silk touch, however, as those are surefire ways to get twisting vines to drop.

Twisting Vines Step 2 - Building

Thankfully, building a twisting vines farm in Minecraft is quite easy. These vines can be placed on almost any block and will begin growing upwards for about 25 blocks. This means that as long as a player has an open area that is at least 25 blocks high, their twisting vines farm should be ready for action.

Also, make sure that the baby twisting vines are placed on a non-transparent block. This means leaves will not work as a floor block in a twisting vines farm. Players can also add a fence to prevent hostile mobs.

Twisting Vines Step 3 - Harvesting

As mentioned above, twisting vines can be broken with any tool, however certain items cause higher drop rates, meaning more vines in less time. Certain methods of harvesting are also better than others.

Shears or a silk touch pickaxe will ensure that players get the vine block that they’re targeting. However, a whole column of twisting vines will break if the bottom vine is harvested. This means that the vines are better broken from the top down, as spontaneous breaking of the vines will result in only a 33% drop rate, as opposed to the 100% rate when broken top-down with shears or silk touch. Because of this, expert Minecraft players may also wish to add a platform around the top of their farm to make harvesting simpler.

Weeping Vines Step 1 - Obtaining

Though these red vines are very similar to their blue counterparts, there are a few key differences that players need to know.

Firstly, these vines are a bit rarer than twisting vines. Bone meal must be used on crimson fungus to spawn a huge fungus that is likely to have some weeping vines on it.

Weeping vines can also be found all around crimson forests, always clinging to high up blocks and growing downwards. Usually, this will occur inside of small alcoves in crimson forests, or on huge fungus structures that have spawned naturally into the Minecraft world. Weeping vines have nearly the same properties that twisting vines do when it comes to breaking, so shears or silk touch are useful when obtaining this block.

Weeping Vines Step 2 - Building

weeping vines farm will look very different to most other Minecraft farms. Contrary to how other nether vines grow, weeping vines propagate downwards, meaning they need to be planted on a ceiling block. This also means that, for a weeping vines farm, there should be about 25 open spaces below the first vine.

Once an appropriate ceiling to hang weeping vines from has been constructed, as well as an easy way to access this ceiling, Minecraft players can use a simple trick to garner massive amounts of this block incredibly quickly.

If a player has killed enough skeletons to have a large amount of bone meal, it can be used to grow weeping vines by applying bone meal to the top vine. This sets weeping vines apart from other Minecraft plants.

Weeping Vines Step 3 - Harvesting

Weeping vines are best harvested from the bottom, breaking the lowest block and moving upwards. For maximum efficiency, players should use scaffolding, ladders, or neighboring vines to climb upwards while carefully breaking each vine block.

Because weeping vines grow from top to bottom, they pair well with twisting vines farms whose vines grow in the opposite direction. Truly skilled Minecraft players may be able to combine both farms into one structure, alternating vines with every block. By doing this, Minecrafters can harvest weeping vines while climbing on twisting vines and vice versa.

