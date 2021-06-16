How to grow crops in Minecraft 1.17 version easily

Growing crops in Minecraft is an efficient way for players to feed themselves as well as their animals.

The 1.17 Minecraft update, Caves & Cliffs, brought a ton of changes and new additions to the game. World generation has undergone a complete overhaul, and some parts of the game function very differently than they used to.

However, farming and growing crops in Minecraft has remained mostly the same, undergoing only a few minor visual changes. Here are some of the easiest ways to grow these newly textured crops in the Minecraft 1.17 update.

Guide to growing crops in Minecraft 1.17

Getting Started

The first step to growing crops in Minecraft is gathering a few different materials, namely the seeds (or food items) needed to grow the crops, as well as a hoe and a water bucket. The player can craft a hoe using two sticks and two of any item that can be used to craft tools, such as stone or iron.

A Seedy Place

Once the player has obtained a hoe, all they need to do is right click (in Java edition) a grass or dirt block in order to turn it into farmland. Once that is done, a player may wish to place a water bucket in a hole near the farmland, as Minecraft crops require water to grow well.

Once the player’s farm area has been turned into farmland and appropriately watered, the player simply needs to right click the plots with seeds, carrots, or potatoes in hand in order to plant them. Once planted players need to wait until the crop is fully grown and harvest it.

Helpful Tips

Here are a few tips that can make farming easier for new players.

One water source block can be used to keep multiple plots of farmland watered, so players should try to build farmland around a few water source blocks.

The player can hoe as much land as they can around the water, until they notice that the farmland stays a lighter color. This light color indicates that the land is not moist enough, and so crops planted there will not survive for long.

Killing skeletons is also a great way to improve the efficiency of your Minecraft farm, as the bones that they drop can be crafted into bone meal. This useful item can be used to grow crops more quickly.

Finally, if players wish to speed up the growth process of all crops in Minecraft 1.17, they can also change the tick speed. The random tick speed in Minecraft essentially tells the plants in the game when to grow, so if the player uses the command “/gamerule randomtickspeed” and puts a number higher than zero, crops will begin to grow much faster.

Players should note that this can only be done if the player is in a creative world or has checked the box named “enable cheats” when creating their Minecraft world.

