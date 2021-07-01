Fungus in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

The world of Minecraft shares many similarities with the real-life world. Players can find various trees, animals, and biomes like deserts, forests, and so on. Minecraft even has a lot of vegetation, ranging from crops to fungus.

In Minecraft, players can find four types of fungus: warped fungus, crimson fungus, red mushroom, and brown mushroom. Red and brown mushrooms can be found in the overworld and the nether, whereas warped and crimson fungi generate only in the nether realm.

Like other items, these fungi have their uses too. This article covers everything players need to know about fungus in Minecraft.

Learn about fungus in Minecraft

Red and brown mushrooms

Mushrooms (Image via Minecraft)

Red and brown mushrooms are a type of fungus found in both the overworld and the nether realm. They generate in dark places with light level 12 or below. Due to this, players can find them in dark oak forests as it is highly crowded. Players can also find mushrooms in mushroom field biomes.

In the nether realm, players can find mushrooms in all biomes. They can also generate on top of the bedrock ceiling. In the overworld, large mushroom trees exist as well. Chopping them with a non-silk touch pickaxe will drop the respective mushrooms.

Mushrooms are required for crafting fermented spider eyes, which are used to brew potions of weakness. Players can also use mushrooms to make regular stews and suspicious stews.

Mushrooms can also be grown into their larger tree variant by placing them on dirt block under light level 12. Players can ignore the lighting requirement by using podzol, mycelium, or nylium instead.

Crimson and warped fungi

Nether fungi (Image via Minecraft)

Crimson and warped fungi are a new type of fungi added in the Minecraft nether update. These fungi generate naturally in crimson and warped forests in the nether realm. Players can also find crimson fungi inside chests in bastion remnants.

Crimson and warped fungi are used for farming crimson and warped wood. Place a crimson or warped fungus on its respective nylium block (crimson or warped) and bonemeal it to grow into a tree. Crimson and warped trees have unique logs with beautiful textures. Like overworld tree logs, players can also turn these into planks.

Crimson fungi are used for breeding hoglins, whereas warped fungi are used for breeding striders. Players can also combine a fishing rod and warped fungus to make warped fungus on a stick. Hoglins are scared of warped fungi, so players can also use it to escape those terrifying beasts.

