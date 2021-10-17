Minecraft 1.19 update adds mangroves and frogs to swamp biomes

During Minecraft Live 2021, the next major Minecraft update was announced by the developers. Bearing in mind that the 1.18 update is yet to be released, the release date for 1.19 is hard to ask for. However, it has been confirmed that the update will be out next year.

As many fans had predicted, the 1.19 update will mainly be a biome update, and the biome that will be overhauled entirely is none other than the swamp. Swamp is the perfect biome to bring changes upon because it has been the same for a long time and wasn't very lively from the start.

Frogs and mangroves in Minecraft 1.19

In the 1.19 update, mangrove trees will start generating. These can be grown using propagules both on land and underwater. Players can obtain propagules from the leaves of fully grown mangrove trees.

Mangrove trees will be made up of mangrove wood that looks very similar to jungle wood but slightly light-colored. The developers have also promised that there will be mangrove items such as trapdoors.

Mangrove swamp and mud blocks

Minecraft @Minecraft But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp!↣ redsto.ne/live But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/HtKv5O3Dkf

After mentioning a handful of times in the 1.18 snapshot patch notes that swamps were unhappy, the developers decided they would completely change them in the next major update.

There's also going to be a new swamp variant called the mangrove swamp. It will be full of mangrove trees, and a new type of block called mud can be found in abundance here. Mud is essentially wet dirt that can be obtained by using a water bottle on a dirt block.

Players can also get clay from mud by placing it above a dripstone block that has pointed dripstone connected to it. The pointed dripstone will slowly drain the water from mud, and it will be converted into clay. Mud can also create mud bricks, which will be excellent blocks for building small huts in Minecraft.

Frogs and tadpoles

Minecraft @Minecraft Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/RT0D9giA2Z

Frogs and tadpoles will also be introduced. There are going to be three variants of frog: regular, snowy, and tropical. Tadpoles will grow into one of them depending on the biome temperature.

Frogs will have unique properties that the developers are yet to decide on. Like axolotls, tadpoles can be caught in water buckets.

