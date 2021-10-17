Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update officially announced

One of the most significant Minecraft events has finally started, and many things have been announced by the game developers. Sadly, the Deep Dark Caves will not be released with the 1.18 update.

Upon being asked about the release date for the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update, Agnes 'LadyAgnes' Larsson said that the update is ready and will be released in one to two months. After discussing the Minecraft 1.18 update and what's next for Minecraft dungeons, the developers finally revealed Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Minecraft @Minecraft The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update!↣ redsto.ne/live The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/Z5zXiqROMD

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

After the immense success of Caves & Cliffs update part 1, the developers have already showcased the 1.19 update titled "The Wild Update" during Minecraft Live 2021. So far, they have revealed that one of the most exciting features of the 1.18 update, the Deep Dark Caves biome, will be moved to the 1.19 update.

Deep Dark Caves, sculk blocks, and the Warden

In the upcoming 1.19 update, a new underground city will be generated called the Deep Dark City. It is a frightening city full of sculk blocks, candles, and deepslate. Valuable loot can also be found inside chests, such as enchanted books.

From what was shown at Minecraft Live 2020, it was confirmed that there would be many sculk blocks. However, only the sculk sensor was showcased during the event. This time around, they have revealed a few more sculk blocks.

Sculk catalyst is a new sculk block which is the reason behind the sculk growth that players will come across in the Deep Dark Caves. When a mob dies in its vicinity, sculk will grow on blocks beneath the mob. The amount of sculk growth depends on how many XP points the mob would've dropped.

Minecraft @Minecraft At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/sGIjRVogqJ

Sculk shrieker is another sculk block that gives out a scary shrieking sound after receiving a signal from a sculk sensor close to it. A pulsating effect can also be observed after its activation; when it is activated too many times, only the Warden will come towards the player.

The Warden also has a developed sense of smell and can sniff out the player after coming close to them.

Sculk sensors have now been changed slightly, and even if the player is sneaking, the sensor will be activated if the player steps on it. Players will also be able to harvest sculk using Silk Touch, and some of the sculk blocks will also drop XP points.

New tree, item, and wood

Boats with chests (Image via Mojang)

Players can use a new item called the Boat with Chest to explore the oceans. Mangrove is a new tree that will also be added to Minecraft, which can be grown underwater and on land using propagules.

The tree grows to be much larger than one would anticipate and has vines hanging down the leaves. Propagules will start growing from the leaves themselves.

Along with the mangrove trees, a new type of mangrove wood will also be introduced with the 1.19 update. Both their planks and logs look very similar to the jungle wood.

Swamp biome overhaul, new mob, and blocks

A new type of swamp biome called the mangrove swamp will make its way to Minecraft. While exploring this biome, players will be surrounded by mangrove trees. A new type of dirt called mud will also be found in abundance here.

Minecraft @Minecraft But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp!↣ redsto.ne/live But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/HtKv5O3Dkf

Players can also get mud by using a water bottle on a regular dirt block. When placed above a dripstone block, the water from the mud pours out from the pointed dripstone, and it becomes clay. Another new block called the mud-brick can be crafted using mud blocks.

To make the new swamp biomes more lively, frogs, tadpoles, and fireflies will be added. Like real life, tadpoles are going to grow up and become frogs. Players can pick up tadpoles in water buckets as well.

There are three different variants of frogs as well, and the tadpole will choose a variant which it will become depending on the temperature of the biome. The different variants of frogs are snowy, tropical, and regular swamp frogs that come with unique features.

