Where to find deepslate in Minecraft 1.17 update

The Minecraft 1.17 Update dropped in early June and completely changed the game. The update brought about several new features: axolotls, glowsquids, mountain goats, azalea bushes, candles, copper and more. Minecraft added several new blocks: copper ore, tuff, dripstone, calcite, amethyst and deepslate. Deepslate functions the same way as cobblestone. Mining it will drop cobbled deepslate unless Silk Touch is in use.

It can be used for all the things cobblestone can be used for, even crafting. However, its best use is arguably for building. It provides a unique coloring and aesthetic to a build and has arguably become the go-to building block instead of the original cobblestone. Deepslate is a new block, so players may not know where to find it. Here's where deepslate will be in Minecraft following the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

a deepslate roof. the build is a work in progress

Finding deepslate in Minecraft 1.17 update

Deepslate isn't quite as common as stone when mining, but it is very common. Simply mining down will more than likely result in mining some cobbled deepslate. Unlike diamonds, it doesn't have a specific level it spawns at, but it does have a range with heightened spawn rates. It can be found most commonly below level 16. Unlike gold, it also doesn't have a specific biome it is more frequently found under.

The easiest method to find deepslate is to simply mine down to Y level 11, where diamonds and emeralds (in extreme hills biomes) can be found, and strip mine there. This will more than likely result in a lot of cobbled deepslate. When some deepslate blocks are found, it should be noted that they come in very large "veins".

Much like diamonds can come in veins of three or four blocks, deepslate can come in veins of a lot more than that. It is similar to granite in that finding one block likely means there are a lot of blocks surrounding and that mining that area out will result in quite a lot of deepslate.

One thing that should also be noted is that deepslate is a little harder to mine than stone. That goes for deepslate ores as well. All deepslate blocks will take a little more time and a little more durability than their stone counterparts.

