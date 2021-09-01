Top 5 things you probably didn't know about swamps in Minecraft

Swamps are one of the many biomes that make up Minecraft worlds.

Every Minecraft biome has its own unique set of properties, whether it be colors, blocks, mobs, climate, or ecosystem, etc. Because there are so many biomes in Minecraft, some gamers might not know much about them.

When it comes to the swamp biome, there are lots of interesting game elements that go into it. Some details about Minecraft swamps may be obvious to players, but there are some fun facts that might serve as delightful surprises.

Things about Minecraft swamp biomes players might not know

5) Chickens

Looking for chickens? Look in a swamp biome. (Image via Mojang)

Lots of Minecraft players know that chickens are one of the most common mobs in the game. They can be found in nearly every biome, but they are most common in swamps.

Chickens have a much higher spawn rate within spawn biomes. Gamers in desperate need of feathers or food should definitely look in swamps as they will almost always find a chicken there.

4) Clay

Lots of clay chunks in a swamp lake (Image via Mojang)

Clay is a Minecraft block and item that is highly useful in many ways. However, it is not always easy to come by. Clay is almost exclusively found in water, making it that much more difficult to collect since mining underwater is a lot slower than usual.

Luckily, those in search of a large supply of clay can find a plethora of the material within swamp biomes. There are lots of small, shallow lakes in Minecraft swamps, most of which have large chunks of clay within them.

The most interesting thing about clay in swamp biomes is the diamond trick. This is a highly useful method to finding diamonds using the clay chunks in the lakes of swamp biomes. This trick can yield amazing results, and gamers can easily collect both clay and diamonds in one sitting.

3) Variants

A swamp hills biome (Image via Mojang)

Lots of biomes have many variants in Minecraft, but some gamers may not know that swamps come in two different variants as well. There is the regular swamp biome that is usually very flat all around, and then, there is the swamp hills, consisting of small elevated hills throughout the biome.

Gamers might also not know that in Minecraft Java Edition, important swamp elements such as witch huts and slime mobs do not spawn in the swamp hill variant. Luckily for Bedrock players, this is not an issue.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the swamp hills biome is the chance of it becoming the rarest biome in the entire game. When a swamp hills biome meets a jungle biome, there is a small chance that they will merge into a modified jungle edge.

The modified jungle edge is by far the rarest biome in Minecraft due to the incredibly small and random odds of swamp hills meeting jungles. Discovering it on a server is truly a sight to behold.

2) Swamp villagers

A look at every type of swamp villager (Image via latutart on DeviantArt)

Villages can be found all over Minecraft worlds. There are five different types of villages that can generate naturally in Minecraft. Unfortunately, a swamp village is not among them.

Despite this, swamp villagers do still exist in vanilla Minecraft, contrary to what some players might believe. Swamp villagers have a unique and distinct look to them that matches their respective swamp biomes.

There are a few ways to turn a villager into a swamp villager, including breeding villagers or curing a zombie villager within a swamp biome.

Maybe in the future, Mojang will implement swamp villages into Minecraft. Until then, gamers can only speculate what that biome will look like, like in this video:

1) Slime spawning

A slime in a swamp (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players may already know that the swamp biome is the only place to find slime mobs, but what they might not know is that their spawn rate depends on the moon phase in the game.

Slimes are more likely to spawn in swamp biomes during a full moon, while they will not spawn at all during a new moon. So, as the moon cycle rotates, the chances of finding slimes vary. The brighter and fuller the moon is, the more likely slimes will spawn in swamps.

With slimes already being so limited in their spawn rate and requirements, players should pay close attention to the moon on their server.

