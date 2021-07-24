3 fastest ways to get diamonds in Minecraft Java Edition

Diamonds are a rally precious item in Minecraft that can be found primarily in the overworld. They are considered valuable because of how little diamond ores generate compared to other ores and how much better the items crafted using diamonds are.

Diamond ore can only be mined to collect diamonds using an iron pickaxe or better, or else the ore will break, but it won't drop any diamonds. Unlike Lapis Lazuli, a single diamond ore can drop only one diamond unless mined using a pickaxe with fortune enchantment.

Fastest methods of finding diamonds in Minecraft

3) Using seeds

If players are looking to start a new world where they want to have many diamonds, they can use seeds. Minecraft seeds are custom codes that can be entered by them when creating a world.

Seeds with many diamonds can be found on the internet, where the coordinates of diamond ores and other loot structures that have diamonds in chests have been specified.

2) Strip mining

Large scale strip mining done by u/L9H2K4 (Image via Reddit)

This is a method where players mine in a straight line until they find something or feel like going back. Then they can start mining in the same direction, leaving a gap of two blocks between the tunnel where they mined earlier and where they will start mining again.

The best level to strip mine on is anywhere between Y level 11 and 15, as most diamond ores are generated there.

1) Swamp biome trick

This is a method discovered by an amazing Minecraft technician Matthew Bolan. Before trying it, players must note that this method has been tested in Minecraft version 1.16 Java Edition and works only in 87.5% of seeds. In the other 12.5% seeds, the probability of finding diamonds is 50%.

Here, gamers need to find clay patches in the swamp biome, and then while looking towards the south, they need to walk six blocks from the center of the clay patch and then start digging straight down on the seventh block. But this will only work if they stay in the same chunk, and chunk borders can be seen by pressing F3+G.

If users reach the chunk end while walking, they must go to the opposite side and start walking the rest of the blocks from there towards the south. If the seventh block is also the last block of the chunk, players might not find any diamonds there.

