5 best Minecraft seeds for diamonds

Minecraft players will argue that diamonds are not only a girl's but everyone's best friends. And they would be right. When playing the game, diamonds can be one of the most essential resources that you can mine and use to create armour, tools, and weapons. It gives you a bonus in terms of protection and the damage that your weapons do to enemies.

Ask any Minecraft player, and their ultimate goal when starting a new adventure is to go "full diamond", donning an entire body of diamond armour and equipping a diamond sword and pickaxe. Since diamonds are such a precious resource, they are even more challenging to find. But here are a few Minecraft seeds that can help you spawn at a location where these gemstones can be found swiftly and easily!

Five best Minecraft seeds for diamonds

1) Diamonds inside ravine

Diamonds in a canyon (Image credits: Pinterest)

Ravines can be too treacherous to traverse in, but can prove to be equally rewarding. Especially since they can be home to a bunch of diamonds!

This particular seed helps you spawn right next to a ravine that contains diamonds that you want to get your hands on. Be careful not to fall while climbing down the ravine, though — that'd be a painful death!

Seed Code: -974562123

Advertisement

2) Diamonds in a sinkhole

A sinkhole in Minecraft (Image credits: Technic Pack Wiki)

This particular Minecraft seed is perfect if you want to skip making the stone and iron tools, and jump straight to a diamond sword and pickaxe. You spawn next to a giant sinkhole that goes directly to the underground levels, where you will find yourself at least five pieces of diamonds, all ready to mine.

Of course, you will need an iron pick to get these gemstones, but that's a technicality we're willing to ignore.

Seed Code: -6959476951899901279

3) Savanna Village, shipwreck and buried treasure

Map of the seed (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

This seed spawns you near not one but two shipwrecks, one of which contains a map to a buried treasure. Any Minecraft player knows the kind of precious loot you can find onboard a sunken ship, as well as the buried treasure chests that you can find.

These two shipwrecks not only give you a few diamonds right at the beginning of the game (without you having to mine them), but also provides a whole bunch of emeralds and other great loot!

Seed Code: -573947210

4) Blacksmith Villages

Loot in one of the blacksmith villages (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

This Minecraft spawn can help start your game with not only diamonds but also full iron armour right on your first day of survival. This seed makes you spawn near two blacksmith villages. You can easily find a pair of iron trousers and boots, four pieces of diamonds, some food, a bunch of spare iron ingots to finish suiting up, and some obsidian to take that early trip to the Nether!

Seed Code: 1955368017

5) Ravine and abandoned mineshaft

Diamonds in a mineshaft (Image credits: Minecraft Seed HQ)

This particular seed lands you right next to a ravine and a blacksmith village. The latter doesn't hold any promising loot, unfortunately, but you can brave up and venture down the gorge to find an abandoned mineshaft.

The mine can be tricky to navigate but does reward you with precious ores like diamonds, gold, and vast veins of iron that can be useful when starting your game.

Seed Code: -1240247800