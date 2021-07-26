Top 5 ways to find slime in Minecraft easily

Minecraft is a sandbox video game where players come across many living creatures called mobs, which may or may not attack the player. This article focuses on Slime, a hostile mob that looks like a cube and bounces around on land.

As most mobs drop items when killed by a player, slimes of size 1 also drop 0–2 slimeballs, and this can be increased by 1 per level of looting enchantment. If the player gets lucky, they can get up to 5 slimeballs from a single slime using looting 3.

Where and under what conditions are slime most likely to spawn in Minecraft?

#5 - Finding slime chunks

Slimes spawn only in the Overworld in specific underground chunks called, "slime chunks" below Y level 40. The spawning of slime is not affected by the light levels of the area in slime chunks. The best method of finding slime without looking at the world seed is by digging down till Y level 7 and mining out blocks from many different chunks.

Players can do this quickly by placing down a beacon there and activating haste 2. Then check the chunk borders by pressing F3+G and separate the chunks using fences. This way, when a slime spawns inside an area, players will know which chunk is a slime chunk.

#4 - Exploring caves

Slime found in a cave (Image via Reddit)

Players might find slime in caves that have generated naturally at Y level 40 or lower. Discovering and exploring caves is fast, and if the player gets lucky, they might come across a slime chunk where slimes can keep spawning.

#3 - Ravines

(Image via u/whosthatstonerkid on Reddit)

Just like caves, exploring ravines is also a good way of finding slimes, as by walking through the narrow ravine, players will travel through multiple chunks just by going straight. This increases the chances of the player finding a slime chunk.

#2 - Increase the spawn rate

A well-lit slime chunk in Minecraft (Image via u/coolburritoboi on Reddit)

Since spawn rates of slime are not affected by the light levels of a slime chunk, players can use torches to increase light levels and prevent other mobs from spawning. This can significantly affect the number of slimes that will spawn in a chunk.

#1 - Swamp biome

A small slime in the swamp biome (Image via Minecraft)

A swamp is the only biome where slimes can spawn on the surface between Y level 50 and 70. The chances of slime spawning in a swamp are approximately 19%, and they often spawn there in groups of four.

Players should note that slimes will not spawn in swamps if the light level is more than 7. The spawn rates of slime in the swamp are known to increase during a full moon.

