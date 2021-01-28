Where to get slimeballs in Minecraft?

Slimeballs can be a valuable Minecraft resource. But they can also be hard to come across because many players are confused about getting them.

Slimeballs are the mob droppings from slimes - a hostile creature that can only be found in certain biomes. Slimeballs can also be obtained from sneezing baby pandas. However, pandas also only spawn in certain biomes. Due to this, if a player doesn't have a particular biome nearby, slimeballs can be almost impossible to find.

Luckily, these biomes are quite common, so players will probably find one by just walking for a while. Wandering Traders may also give slimeballs.

Finding slimeballs in Minecraft

Getting slimeballs through slimes

Image via Minecraft

When killing slimes, they may drop slimeballs. These creatures can be found in swamp biomes or below the ground in caves under layer 40. Beware of large adult slimes, which can damage a player's health when they attack.

Killing an adult slime can also be tedious because large slimes split into multiple smaller slimes when killed. They must be killed until they are at their smallest. Only then do they drop slimeballs.

Sneezing baby panda

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

This is another way to get slimeballs in Minecraft. However, this option is much less efficient because one would wait for a baby panda to sneeze. Baby pandas have a 0.01666% chance of sneezing every tick, which will occasionally drop a slimeball.

Pandas spawn in jungle biomes, which are quite easy to find. These animals are neutral mobs, meaning they only attack when hit. Players need not worry about being attacked by a panda while searching for slimeballs.

Wandering Trader

Image via Minecraft

Wandering Traders spawn randomly throughout Minecraft worlds. They are hard to miss. These traders are villagers wearing blue robes and usually found walking with two llamas. Wandering Traders have a set of five different trades they offer. If a player is lucky, the trader might have slimeballs. Players must keep in mind that slimeballs will likely cost a few emeralds.