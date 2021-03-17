How to Find Ravines in Minecraft

Ravines are the eroded canyon formations in Minecraft. Ravines are one of the best places to find lots of resources.

Ravines are large, deep cracks that generate in different types of biomes, including oceans, plains, deserts and more. Ravines in Minecraft are an easy and fast way to go deep into the ground without having to dig down. Sometimes, these ravines may generate below y level 10 exposing diamonds on its wall. Ravines also serve as an excellent source of iron ore and coal ore. Finding a ravine right next to the spawn can give players a quick boost in terms of resources. Players may also find mineshafts peaking through the walls of ravines.

Find Ravines in Minecraft

Explore areas around the base

Ravines are a very common structure in Minecraft. Players can find ravines by exploring areas near their base. Finding them is an easy task in plain biomes.

Players living in the desert need to be careful when searching for a ravine. In desert biomes, ravines can be hidden under sand blocks. When a player walks over these sand blocks, they will start falling and die as a result. Using elytra or horse is a better way to explore them.

Explore Caves

Ravines can also generate deep below the ground. Underground ravines are usually connected to some cave systems. Some caves with an entry point at the surface can have huge ravines hidden inside them.

Be careful while exploring these caves and ravines. Contrary to exposed ravines on the surface, these ravines receive no light and are home to hostile mobs in Minecraft. Always take torches and place them inside caves and ravines.

Look for Ravines in the ocean biomes

Ravines can generate deep under the ocean. Players can find some diamond and gold ores when exploring these underwater ravines. Often these ravines generate below the lava level, which turns into obsidian and magma blocks. When a player sees a bubble column in the middle of the sea, it means there is a ravine below them.

Play on a Ravine Seed

Players looking for a ravine right-next to their spawn should play on a ravine seed. They can easily find ravines on these seeds and mine resources immediately. Players can find many amazing ravine seeds online. Here are some ravine world seeds for Minecraft:

#1 - 178882732764519

In this world seed, players can find a ravine going through a village at coordinates X=327 and Z=740. This seed is best for players who are looking for both ravine and village. Players can start trading with these villagers and get rich early.

#2 - gnilwob

This seed features a mineshaft inside a ravine close to the spawn point. Players can find minecarts with loot chests inside the abandoned mineshaft. There is also tons of iron and coal on the ravine walls. Players can find them by travelling to the coordinates X=276 and Z=-312.