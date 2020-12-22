5 best Minecraft seeds for ravines

Minecraft ravines are great opportunities to find lots of resources as soon as players spawn in their survival world.

Ravines in Minecraft are large cracks in the earth that lead down into the ground. They are typically a lot larger and reveal more resources than caves, which is why they are so sought after.

Ravines often vary in size, some being only a few blocks deep, while others may reach the diamond level. They also often have offshoot caves dug out from their walls, which is another great place to find resources.

Some ravines are more plentiful than others, as mineshafts may also peak through the walls of a ravine.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds for ravines

#5 - 178882732764519

This seed really is the best of both worlds. Not only is there a ravine, but the ravine goes straight through a village with lots of resources.

The ravine and village combination is not too far away from spawn, sitting at coordinates 327/71/740.

#4 - 390711946727789782

We have yet another ravine and village combo. While it might be hard to see, those large holes in the ground actually reveal a ravine that has yet another ravine crossing between it.

This double ravine has many different ores in it, including iron, coal, and gold. The village can be seen from spawn.

#3 - 2467475923055248755

Wow, maybe ravines with villages on top of them are less rare than we thought.

This seed features a village being cut in half by a ravine. The large and plentiful ravine has yet another ravine cutting across the bottom of it, making it a double ravine.

Many ores can be found throughout this ravine, with the bottom of the ravine being almost at the diamond level.

#2 - gnilwob

In this seed, players spawn mere blocks away from this large ravine. Inside the ravine, an abandoned mineshaft peaks out from the walls. Mineshafts are known to have chests of loot, so make sure to explore this one thoroughly.

That's not all. At coordinates 276/78/-312, a ruined portal can be found with a chest full of loot.

#1 - 113560767

Two large ravines intersect in a beautiful dark forest biome, with another ravine below the two. The lowest ravine even reveals some diamonds, so it's no doubt that these ravines have lots of resources.

(Note: Each seed was tested on Minecraft version 1.16, these seeds may not work on other versions.)