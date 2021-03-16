Five best ways to find mineshafts in Minecraft

Abandoned mineshafts are a great place to find many types of resources in Minecraft.

An abandoned mineshaft is a large structure inspired by real-life constructions in Minecraft. They usually generate in 3x3 long sections that are interconnected like a maze. Players can find minecarts with chest generated inside these structures.

These chests can contain many valuable items like name tags, diamonds, enchanted books, golden apples, and enchanted golden apples. Players can also find cave spider spawned inside these mineshafts, which can be used for farming strings, spider eyes, and XP.

Abandoned mineshafts are not very rare in Minecraft. The only problem is that these structures generate deep underground in caves. Players can find mineshafts easily if they know where to look for them, which this article discusses.

Top five ways to find mineshafts in Minecraft

#5 - Explore caves

Image via Minecraft

Exploring is the best way to find anything in Minecraft. Mineshafts are often connected with naturally generated caves. By traversing every cave system near their base, players may find an abandoned mineshaft. They can easily identify mineshafts from oak planks, fences, and rail tracks.

After the Caves and Cliffs update, finding mineshafts would become easier since caves are getting bigger. Players will also find mineshaft bridges suspended under chains.

#4 - Find ravines

Image via Minecraft

Mineshafts have the special feature of elongating into far distances horizontally. Due to this, players may find some area of mineshaft poking out inside the ravines.

Looking for any planks or rail tracks coming out of the ravine's wall should do the trick. Ravines frequently generate in Minecraft, and gamers need to be careful while exploring them. They can encounter tons of mobs spawning inside dark ravines.

#3 - Use /locate commands

Image via Minecraft

This method is suited for server admins who need to find mineshafts for some reason. Many players consider using commands as cheating. To use cheats in offline worlds, they need to turn on the cheats option from Open to Lan settings.

Pressing T or / on the keyboard will open the chat box in Minecraft. Players can then enter the following command:

/locate Mineshaft

After entering this command, they will see the coordinates of the nearest mineshaft on their chatbox.

#2 - Using mineshaft seeds

In Minecraft, world generations depend on the world seed. Players who want to find mineshafts early in their world can play on mineshaft seeds.

There are many such seeds available online which have mineshafts right at the spawn. Loot from these mineshafts provides an early boost in the game.

#1 - Badland biomes

Image via Minecraft

Badland biomes are the best place for finding abandoned mineshafts in Minecraft. In these biomes, mineshafts generate on the surface level. Players can discover rail tracks, minecarts with chests, and spider spawners generating outside.

Exploring the badland biome is the easiest way to find mineshaft. The downside is that the badlands biome is one of the rarest biomes in the game.

Lucky players can spawn in this biome and loot all mineshafts in the early game.

