5 best Abandoned Mineshaft seeds in Minecraft

Abandoned Mineshafts are awesome resources within Minecraft.

Abandoned Mineshafts hold tons of loot and resources that any player would love to have. While abandoned mineshafts are not super rare, they can be hard to find, as they only generate in caves. Abandoned mineshafts were added in Minecraft version 1.8, and players have been looking for them ever since.

Compiled below is a list of some of the best abandoned mineshaft seeds that any player can use for their next survival world. Abandoned mineshafts have very useful resources that should always be taken advantage of, players never know when they will find these resources again.

Keep in mind, these seeds are for Minecraft version 1.16.

5 best seeds with abandoned mineshafts

#5 - 64093444

Not only does this seed have an abandoned mineshaft right next to spawn, players also spawn in a rare biome called a mushroom island biome. Mushroom islands are very hard to find, so we suggest that players use this seed for their next survival world.

#4 - 200019

Reaching the abandoned mineshaft in this seed will not take players long at all, as the mineshaft is right below where they spawn. This abandoned mineshaft is huge and has lots of amazing loot, including chests, iron ore, and gold ore.

Two villages are also in view from spawn.

#3 - 3388

Not only is this seed short and sweet, it has an awesome abandoned mineshaft near spawn. Players will spawn in a large Mega Taiga biome, which is filled with an abundance of trees. If players travel east to coordinates -144, -288, they may just so happen to stumble across an abandoned mineshaft.

#2 - 9054

This seed has lots of potential, with many great places to explore. An abandoned mineshaft can be found at coordinates 256, 0, but that's not all. This seed also has an Eroded Badlands with beautiful terracotta spikes.

#1 - 9067

In this seed, players will spawn in the middle of a Jungle Hills biome, where they can collect as much wood as they need to prepare themselves to venture into an abandoned mineshaft. An abandoned mineshaft can be found not too far from spawn, at coordinates -16, -96.