Home to the beautiful terracotta blocks in Minecraft, this warm multi-colored biome is different and offers many exclusive items.

Badland biomes are one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft. This biome was first added to the game in version 1.7.2 "The Update that Changed the World." In this update, badlands were introduced along with many other new biomes such as Savaana, Taiga, Deep ocean and more. Minecraft devs took inspiration from structures such as the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon and deserts in places like Arizona, Utah, and Nevada.

Badland Biomes are not the best place for spawning in a new world. Passive mobs do not spawn in this biome which causes food shortage. This article discusses badland biomes in Minecraft.

Badland Biomes in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Different types of Badland Biomes in Minecraft

Badlands biomes are divided into six types of sub biomes: Badlands, Badland Plateaus, Modified Badland Plateau, Woodland Badland Plateau, Modified Woodland Badland Plateau, and Eroded Badlands. Out of these six badland biomes, eroded badlands are the rarest badland biome to find in Minecraft.

In badland biomes, wood can only be found either in woodland badland plateaus or in modified woodland badland plateaus. Players can find oak trees at the top of the woodland plateaus.

Visible Mineshafts and Spawners

While exploring badlands, players will come across many mineshafts that are visible on the surface. Badland biomes are the best place to find mineshafts. Abandoned Mineshafts generate a lot more here than compared to other biomes in Minecraft. Players can find spawners, rail tracks, and minecarts with loot chests without digging.

More Gold Ores

Gold ore is very common in the badland biomes. Normally, gold ore generates below Y=32, but in badland biomes, gold can generate up to Y level 79. If any players are short on gold, mining in badland biomes can help them find some gold.

After the nether update, gold has become an important resource for bartering and crafting netherite ingots. Badland biomes are an excellent source of gold in Minecraft.

Terracotta and Red Sand

Badland is popular among most Minecraft players for two reasons: Terracotta and Red sand. These two blocks are found only in the badlands biome. Minecraft builders love terracotta blocks for their different colors and textures. Terracotta is available in 16 unique colors and like wool and glass can be changed into other colors using dyes.

Red sand blocks are scarce in Minecraft. Unlike terracotta, red sand only covers the surface layers of plain areas in the badlands biome. Mining tons of terracotta is easy but the supply of red sand is always low in this game.