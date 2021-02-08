Top 5 rarest biomes in Minecraft

Biomes are areas of land with unique characteristics in Minecraft. They often correlate to real-world natural geography.

Most Minecraft biomes are usually very common. In the Java Edition, as of the latest update (version 1.16.5), there are a mindblowing 79 unique biomes.

More specifically, there are 67 Overworld biomes, 5 Nether biomes, 5 End biomes, and two unused biomes. In the Bedrock Edition, there are 75 individual biomes, which consist of 66 Overworld biomes, 5 Nether biomes, 1 End biome, and three unused biomes.

Although most of these biomes are nothing to write home when discovered, this is not the case with all of them. Some biomes are extremely rare, and it's worth knowing which particular unique biomes players should look out for when exploring.

Rarest biomes in Minecraft

#5 - Bamboo Jungle and Bamboo Jungle Hills

Bamboo jungle Minecraft biome

The terrain in this biome has only large jungle trees along with large or balloon oak trees. Trees in this biome spawn more infrequently than the less rare regular jungle edge biome.

Certain mobs only spawn in Jungle biomes. These are ocelots, parrots, and pandas and can, of course, be found here. Additionally, gamers can discover jungle pyramids in this biome.

#4 - Mushroom Fields and Mushroom Field Shore

Mushroom field shore biome

The rare mushroom fields biome features mycelium instead of grass. However, it will turn a very bright and almost neon green color when a player places a regular grass block down here.

These biomes are also some of the only ones in which giant mushrooms will spawn. However, no mobs other than mooshrooms can be found in this biome. The only difference between the Mushroom Field Shore and the regular Mushroom Fields biome is that the shore biome is much flatter.

#3 - Snowy Taiga Mountains

Snowy taiga mountains biome

The Snowy Taiga Mountains is the third rarest biome in the game currently. The mountains found in this biome are very steep, making the general area very hard to travel through.

The animals commonly found in this biome consist of wolves, foxes, and black & white rabbits. Unlike the regular and much more common Snowy Taiga biome, igloos, villages, and outposts do not generate here.

#2 - Modified Badlands Plateau

Modified badlands plateau biome

The Modified Badlands Plateau is an extremely rare biome and features smaller plateaus than its much more common and regular Badlands Plateau counterpart.

This biome's aesthetic is such that it mimics large real-life plateaus that have weathered over time. The Modified Badlands Plateau is currently the second rarest biome in Minecraft and is definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

#1 - Modified Jungle Edge

Modified jungle edge biome

The modified jungle edge biome is insanely rare. It's so rare that it's actually hard to comprehend the minuscule chances of one spawning in a world.

If any part of a Minecraft world was taken at random, the chance the selected part would be a modified jungle edge biome is a tiny 0.0001%. This is a one in a million chance.

In terms of natural architecture, this biome's terrain features a more hilly and rough version of the regular and much more common Jungle Edge biome.

This modified jungle edge biome will only generate when a Jungle biome meets a Swamp Hills biome. With the chances of this situation occurring naturally being minimal, it can be understood why the biome has achieved such a legendarily rare status within Minecraft.

Note: This list reflects the opinion of the author and is not objective.