5 best Minecraft servers for parkour in 2021

Minecraft parkour servers have been wildly popular ever since the game's conception 11 years ago.

Throughout the years, players have longed to consistently push their movement skills within the game to the absolute limit. This is often achieved by completing challenging, specially built "parkour maps" in which the goal is to beat a set of parkour courses.

Parkour servers are not a new concept to Minecraft. However, the genre has leveled up dramatically from only dedicated parkour servers into a plethora of different Minecraft server types offering parkour.

This list will outline the absolute best Minecraft servers for parkour to give a try. Players can trust these servers for an intense and blocky virtual jumping session every time.

Top 5 Minecraft parkour servers updated in 2021

#5 - Mox MC IP: MOXMC.NET

Mox MC is a Minecraft server with great seasonally themed parkour maps

Mox MC offers a myriad of different parkour maps for players to experience, suited for various different skillsets. Mox MC also rewards all those who beat its popular parkour challenges with custom in-game items and tags.

Accessing parkour on the server is easy. All potential players need to do is join the server and type "/warp parkour" in chat. This will bring them to a brilliant and custom-built parkour map to complete.

The server also features other exciting minigames, such as maze events and much more.

IP: MOXMC.NET

#4 - Minr IP: zero.minr.org

Minr.org is a brilliant server for practicing parkour skills

Minr is a Minecraft server that is currently over 10 years old. Over this extensive time period, Minr has consistently added and refined its huge array of different parkour maps for players to enjoy.

The server offers parkour maps suitable for those of all skill levels, including newbies who might be looking to start from the basics and develop their skillset.

IP: zero.minr.org

#3 - Happy-HG IP: mc.happy-hg.com

Happy HG offers a large selection of parkour maps, each with a unique theme

Happy HG is a popular Minecraft server with several game modes, including parkour. The server offers players the chance to fine-tune specific parkour based skills with maps that help target specific areas of improvement.

For example, the server has maps dedicated to "ladder parkour" and "slime parkour," thus allowing players to specifically improve areas they find to be challenging directly.

IP: mc.happy-hg.com

#2 - Mineplex IP: mineplex.com

Mineplex is a long-standing and very well-known Minecraft server. It has remained popular among the Minecraft multiplayer community for years now.

Although Mineplex offers a lot of different game modes, the reason it makes this list of top parkour servers is due to the exceptionally fun "Dragon escape" game mode. In this game mode, players must use their parkour skills to evade a dragon rapidly approaching behind them.

The Dragon escape game mode has been developed completely exclusively for Mineplex and is a wildly thrilling experience to play. Any fan of Minecraft parkour should definitely give it a shot.

IP: mineplex.com

#1 - ParkourCraft IP: mc.parkourcraft.com

ParkourCraft allows players to parkour on a large selection of dedicated maps

ParkourCraft is a smaller server contrasted to some others on this list but nonetheless has a huge selection of awesome, custom-built parkour maps and parkour based plugins for players to have fun with.

An interesting feature about ParkourCraft is the fact players are rewarded with in-game coins for successfully completing parkour maps. These coins can then be redeemed for in-game cosmetic perks and features, such as cool hats and colorful chat tags.