Top 5 ways to find gold in Minecraft as of March 2021

Minecraft has done so much to gold since its first appearance in version 0.0.14a, including creating several ways to find gold in Minecraft.

Gold being somewhat of a rare ore means that mining for it is going to prove difficult sometimes. Luckily for players, there are many different ways to find gold in Minecraft, and here are the five best ways to discover it in March 2021.

5 best ways to find gold in Minecraft as of March 2021

#1 - Find gold in Minecraft under the sea

To start this list of five ways to find gold in Minecraft, we have the ocean. After the version 1.14 aquatic update for Minecraft, players were introduced to some features in the open ocean. They include: the drowned mobs, new animals, and underwater structures.

Many of these structures have chests inside, each chest holding either treasures or a map to the treasure. Some chests will include gold nuggets or ingots. This is a perfect treasure hunt for any player that enjoys deep diving.

By the time the player has gone diving into multiple shipwrecks and unearthed dozens of sunken home chests, they'll be ready for any treasure hunting adventure.

#2 - Find gold in Minecraft by mining in the nether

A more recent method to find gold in Minecraft can be found in the nether. With the previous nether update, also known as version 1.16, players can mine for gold throughout the nether. Also, gold is easy to get a hold of when using any pickaxe.

#3 - Find gold in Minecraft by digging through chests in the nether

Not only can players now mine for gold in the nether, but they can also find gold and gold items in chests throughout different locations in Minecraft. It can be found in both nether fortress chests and Bastion Remnants that are riddled with piglin treasures.

After finding these locations, the player can find gold in almost every chest in the nether.

#4 - Find gold in Minecraft ravines

With just how deep a ravine can go, it is no surprise how much gold can be found inside.

Players can dip down with a few iron or diamond pickaxes and have a look around for any exposed gold. Not only is there a good chance for gold to be seen, but players are typically deep enough at the bottom of one to mine for gold.

After exploring, players can either ride a flow of water back to the top or dig themselves out of there.

#5 - Find gold in Minecraft ocean monuments

The ocean monument has a neat little secret under a layer of dark prismarine.

Once a player reaches the inside of the ocean monument and locates the structure shown in the image above, they can simply mine away that dark prismarine layer to reveal blocks of gold, hence making the ocean monument a challenging way to find gold in Minecraft.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the article's writer.

