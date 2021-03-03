Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Oooh, shiny!" achievement by distracting an aggressive piglin with a piece of gold.

Piglins are pig-like humanoid creatures found throughout the Nether, attacking any player they encounter on sight. However, piglins will not be hostile to players wearing at least a single piece of golden armor.

Minecraft players can use piglins' love of gold against them to escape from them or even obtain a collection of different rare items by bartering.

Even when a piglin is aggressive and actively attacking a player, they can be distracted and will cease attacking if players drop a piece of gold or a gold item.

This can buy players enough valuable time to run away and escape being defeated in combat quickly.

This article breaks down how players can use gold to escape from piglins and earn the "Oooh, shiny!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Oooh, shiny!

Advertisement

Piglins can be found across the Nether but primarily reside in nether wastes, crimson forests, and bastion remnants.

These mobs typically generate in groups of four and can pack a punch and pose a threat to players with minimal gear.

If players are getting overwhelmed by piglins, one of the best things to do is sacrifice some of their gold ingots or gold items.

When piglins see a gold item or ingot dropped on the ground, they will completely stop attacking and take a moment to inspect the shiny object.

Performing this action is how players earn the "Oooh, shiny!" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft players who choose to use a gold ingot to get this achievement will essentially be bartering with the piglin. After the mob has inspected the gold ingot, it will offer and drop a different item in return.

A full guide on how bartering with piglins works in Minecraft can be found here.

Related: The Nether in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

In order to get the gold needed to complete this achievement, Minecraft players do not even have to leave the Nether, as there is plenty of gold that can be obtained from this hellish dimension.

Nether gold ore blocks can be found in relatively high quantities in the Nether, which players can mine to obtain gold nuggets. These nuggets can then be converted into a gold ingot by combining nine of them at a crafting table.

Advertisement

Entire blocks of gold can also be found generated as part of some ruined portals and bastion remnants.

Even more gold blocks can also be found inside of bridge chests, generic chests, treasure chests, and hoglin stable chests in bastion remnants.

Minecraft Bedrock players can get the gold item or gold ingots they use to obtain the "Oooh, shiny!" achievement from any source. Getting them while they are already in the Nether is simply a great convenient option.