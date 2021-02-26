The Nether in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Nether is one of the most dangerous areas in all of Minecraft.
Filled to the brim with hostile mobs and giant oceans of lava, the Nether is not for the faint of heart. New Minecraft players are recommended to ensure they feel confident in their combat abilities before travelling here.
The Nether was added in the Alpha 1.2.0 Halloween Update in 2010.
The Nether in Minecraft
Prerequisites
Before traveling to the Nether, players will need to prepare. Players must first create a usable Nether Portal.
A wise player may think they should bring water to extinguish themselves, however water does not exist in the Nether. If the player tries to place a water block in the Nether, it will instantly evaporate.
Here is a list of items players should bring to the Nether:
- At least Iron Armor
- Ender Pearls (for safety)
- At least Iron Sword
- Bow and Arrows
- Potions of Fire Resistance
With these items, the player should at least stand a chance!
Biomes
The Nether is home to many biomes. These biomes are listed below:
- Nether Wastes
- Soul Sand Valley
- Crimson Forest
- Warped Forest
- Basalt Deltas
Every single one of these biomes is terrifying and filled with hostile mobs. Seen below is the Basalt Deltas, one of the Nether's coolest biomes.
Structures
The following structures naturally spawn in the Nether:
- Nether Fortress
- Nether Fossil
- Bastion Remnant
- Ruined Portal
Mobs
Mobs found in the Nether can only be found in the Nether (besides Skeletons, Chickens, and Endermen). However, players can teleport mobs from the Overworld by pushing them in the portal. The following are all of the mobs found in the Nether:
- Ghast
- Blaze
- Enderman
- Magma Cube
- Piglin
- Piglin Brute
- Skeleton
- Hoglin
- Zombified Piglin
- Wither Skeleton
- Strider
- Chicken Jockey (JE)
Blocks + Ore
Below are all of the important blocks and ores that can spawn in the Nether:
- Nether Gold ore
- Nether Quartz ore
- Magma Block
- Bone Block (found in Nether Fossils)
- Shroomlight
- Basalt
- Glowstone
- Warped Fungus
- Crimson Fungus
- Blackstone (found in Bastion Remnants)
- Many more...
Readers should now have extensive knowledge on what to expect in the Nether. If players hope to beat the Ender Dragon or Wither, they will have to enter the Nether eventually!