The Nether in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Nether is one of the most dangerous areas in all of Minecraft.

Filled to the brim with hostile mobs and giant oceans of lava, the Nether is not for the faint of heart. New Minecraft players are recommended to ensure they feel confident in their combat abilities before travelling here.

The Nether was added in the Alpha 1.2.0 Halloween Update in 2010.

The Nether in Minecraft

Isn't it horrifying?! (Image via Minecraft)

Prerequisites

Before traveling to the Nether, players will need to prepare. Players must first create a usable Nether Portal.

A wise player may think they should bring water to extinguish themselves, however water does not exist in the Nether. If the player tries to place a water block in the Nether, it will instantly evaporate.

Here is a list of items players should bring to the Nether:

Advertisement

At least Iron Armor

Ender Pearls (for safety)

At least Iron Sword

Bow and Arrows

Potions of Fire Resistance

With these items, the player should at least stand a chance!

Now that's a well prepared Monke! (Image via Minecraft)

Biomes

The Nether is home to many biomes. These biomes are listed below:

Nether Wastes

Soul Sand Valley

Crimson Forest

Warped Forest

Basalt Deltas

Every single one of these biomes is terrifying and filled with hostile mobs. Seen below is the Basalt Deltas, one of the Nether's coolest biomes.

Wow.... (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read: How to install Shaders for Minecraft 1.16.5

Structures

The following structures naturally spawn in the Nether:

Nether Fortress

Nether Fossil

Bastion Remnant

Ruined Portal

Advertisement

Shown: Bastion Remnant (Image via Minecraft)

Mobs

Mobs found in the Nether can only be found in the Nether (besides Skeletons, Chickens, and Endermen). However, players can teleport mobs from the Overworld by pushing them in the portal. The following are all of the mobs found in the Nether:

Ghast

Blaze

Enderman

Magma Cube

Piglin

Piglin Brute

Skeleton

Hoglin

Zombified Piglin

Wither Skeleton

Strider

Chicken Jockey (JE)

A Zombified Pigman riding a Strider (Image via Minecraft)

Blocks + Ore

Below are all of the important blocks and ores that can spawn in the Nether:

Nether Gold ore

Nether Quartz ore

Magma Block

Bone Block (found in Nether Fossils)

Shroomlight

Basalt

Glowstone

Warped Fungus

Crimson Fungus

Blackstone (found in Bastion Remnants)

Many more...

Shown: The Warped Forest biome with Shroomlight (Image via Minecraft)

Readers should now have extensive knowledge on what to expect in the Nether. If players hope to beat the Ender Dragon or Wither, they will have to enter the Nether eventually!