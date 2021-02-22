How to install shaders for Minecraft 1.16.5 (Windows 2021)

While some players believe that Minecraft is beautiful in its own blocky way, others think Shaders make the game more picturesque.

Through the use of the magical graphics options of GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language), shaders completely change how Minecraft looks and feels. While some shaders are hard for some computers to run without lag, others have Lite versions which run better on lower-end computers.

How can players install shaders in Minecraft 1.16.5?

Continuum Shaders: Before and After (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Run Minecraft

To install shaders for 1.16.5, players must have an open Minecraft profile for 1.16.5. If the player has already played on update 1.16.5, they can skip this step. To create a profile, the player must run the game on update 1.16.5.

Step 2: Install Optifine

Players can download the latest version of Optifine here.

Once downloaded, the player will receive a .jar file. After running this file, a launcher will appear. By default, this launcher will install Optifine to the .minecraft folder. Unless the Minecraft installation folder has been changed, players can click Install on the launcher.

Optifine Installer (Image via Optifine)

Advertisement

Step 3: Run Optifine Profile

After Optifine is installed, there will be a profile for it in the Minecraft Launcher. The player can then run this profile to make sure it was installed correctly.

Profile in "Installations" tab (Image via Minecraft Launcher)

Step 4: Install shaderpack

There are countless shaderpacks that the player can choose from. Here are a few quality ones:

Once the player has downloaded a shaderpack, they have to place it in the "shaderpacks folder." This can be accomplished by the following actions:

Click Windows search bar and open the "Run App."

The Run App (Image via Windows 10)

Advertisement

In the Run app, the player must type %appdata% and click OK. They will then see the .minecraft folder.

In the .minecraft folder, the player must open the "shaderpacks" folder and place the newly downloaded shaderpack in that folder.

The player can then run Minecraft (Optifine Profile).

After running Minecraft, the player will need to click the Video Settings button and then the Shaders button. In the shaders menu, the player will be able to click their shaderpack to activate it.

Optifine Shaders menu (Image via Minecraft)

Once the player exits the shaders menu, their beautiful Minecraft shaders will begin to load.

Shaderpack Shown: Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders

If the player is experiencing lag for an extended period of time, they should try the 5 best Shaders for low-end PCs.

To further boost FPS, players can also fidget with the settings on the right side of the shaders menu. Typically, lowering Antialiasing, Render Quality and Shadow Quality helps to raise FPS.