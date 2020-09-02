5 best Minecraft shaders for low-end PCs

Minecraft shaders are mods created specifically to rework the textures and graphics of the block-building game. While players love the nostalgic pixelated feel of the game, there are still ways to enhance its look while also keeping its blocky feel alive.

Most shaders tend to be pretty resource-intensive and can only be run on high-end PCs without affecting the FPS and performance of the game. However, there are a few high-performance shaders which can also be used to improve the graphical quality of the game on low-end PCs.

5 best Minecraft shaders to improve the graphics of the game on low-end PCs

1) Sildur’s Shaders

Sildur's Shaders (Image credits: Shadermods.com)

Sildur’s Shaders for Minecraft are made in such a way that they provide various options and levels of shaders for players to use. If you have a low-end PC, you can simply use a lite version of the shaders, instead of using Medium, High or Extreme types.

This feature ensures that the Sildur’s Shaders are adaptable to any kind of a PC and helps to rework the lighting, textures and shadows of the game to make them more realistic.

2) Wisdom Shaders

Wisdom Shaders (Image credits: Shadermods.com)

The Wisdom Shaders for Minecraft have been created with the high performance of the game in mind. This means that the shader is not terribly resource-intensive and can even run on integrated graphics.

Advertisement

The pack uses Physics-Based Rendering or PBR to create exceptionally realistic textures for water, metal, glass as well as other objects with shiny textures. The pack also improves the lighting in the game to make it look stunning.

3) Magnificent Atmospheric Shaders

Magnificent Atmospheric Shaders (Image credits: Shadermods.com)

The Magnificent Atmospheric Shaders pack only aims to change the lighting of Minecraft but ends up making a huge difference to the graphical quality and feel of the game.

The days look brighter while the nights look darker and more sinister. The darker nights make Minecraft feel terrifying and makes the game even more challenging for players. The enhanced lighting also makes the sunsets and sunrises look way more realistic and spectacular than ever before.

4) Mr. Butternuss Shaders

Mr. Butternuss Shaders (Image credits: Shadermods.com)

Mr Butternuss Shaders are designed to rework the graphics and textures of Minecraft without affecting the performance of the game. The pack uses low resources in a PC and can, therefore, be used on a low-end PC with minimal lags.

The shaders make the game look inherently more vibrant, with each texture made to look cleaner and smoother. The shaders also add bouncy movements to foliage and trees, making them look as if they are alive!

5) DMS Shaders

DMS Shaders (Image credits: Shadermods.com)

The DMS Shaders try to incorporate a mild dark fantasy feel to Minecraft with their use of dynamic lighting and textures. The gloomy frames and use of darker shades make Minecraft look like it just sprang out of a medieval legend.

The pack also adds a waving feel to the water as well as the grass, while also making sure that there’s no considerable drop in the performance of the game.