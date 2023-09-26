How to play Minecraft with RTX (2023)

The Nvidia RTX has taken the Minecraft gaming community by storm. The game can now be revamped using RTX features, wherein it provides extremely realistic and performance-friendly features like ray tracing, DLSS, and NVIDIA broadcast. Thanks to the gaming and modding community, Minecraft has been revolutionized in terms of assets, landscapes, entities, and much more, bringing tons of features and variation.

For players who wish to experience this in their game. Here is a guide on how to play Minecraft with RTX.

Playing Minecraft with RTX enabled

What is ray tracing?

Ray tracing is a path-breaking technology introduced into the gaming world. It is a rendering concept that stimulates realistic lightning over individual entities, which include shadows, sun rays, water, and much more.

It enhances the effects produced by a source of light in the game by giving character to its path and converting a two-dimensional effect into 3D. This results in an enriched form of reflections, refractions, transparency, and illumination, giving life to each and every pixel involved. The amalgamation of all these phenomena results in a completely realistic revamp.

RTX installation

Installation of RTX features in Minecraft depends on the edition of the game. While it is relatively easier on the Bedrock edition, the Java edition is a bit more complex. However, it comes with dozens of customization options

Installation in Bedrock

Enable Ray tracing in Minecraft Bedrock edition (Image via Mojang)

RTX in Bedrock involves using and adding RTX texture packs in the game, which are available on the marketplace. You can also directly download them from different supported websites.

The Ray tracing render distance setting (Image via Mojang)

The texture pack will be downloaded as a .mcpack extension. Double click on the downloaded pack, and it will launch the Bedrock version of the game. The texture pack will be imported automatically, which you can later enable from Settings>Global Resources>My Packs.

The video settings in the world will also feature ray tracing chunks, which can be adjusted based on your system and preference.

Installation in Java

The inculcation of RTX in Java edition requires shaders and certain other prerequisites. The first step is to install Java. Then, download a mod called Optifine, which is required to correctly install and run shaders.

Optifine also helps you modify the shader settings based on your preference. Once downloaded, run the setup file through Java and install it in the game.

Experience Ray tracing effects in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Optifine will now show up in the Installations tab of the Minecraft Launcher. Select Optifine and click on Play to launch the game. In the Settings tab of the game, you will have a tab called Shaders. Open the Shaders tab, which will further enable you to open the Shaders Folder in the Minecraft directory.

The folder where you can add the different shaders that will work with Optifine (Image via Mojang)

In this folder, you can place the desired shaders you want to play. Simply download the shaders that support RTX and ray tracing in a .zip file format and place it in the Shaders folder. You can now activate this shader in the game and experience ray tracing and RTX.

System requirements

RTX is a privilege, but if you have the required configurations (Image via minecraft.net)

To use RTX, one must have the specified system requirements to run the game without lag, stutter, and other issues. The recommended specifications are as follows:

OS (Operation Systems): Windows 64-bit

GPU: DirectX hardware ray tracing capable GPU like NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 20 Series and higher, and AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series and higher

Hardware: PC; Virtual reality headsets and Mixed Reality (MR) headsets are not supported

CPU: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

RAM: >8 GB of RAM

The vanilla gameplay is completely revamped, with the ray tracing giving you an absolute sense of realism. Make sure to use the appropriate shaders suitable for your system. One can also use compatible texture packs to add another layer of realism to the game.