Minecraft's stock visuals and gameplay certainly get the job done on Bedrock Edition, but sometimes players need a little more customization. This is where resource packs come in, providing new textures, new UI implementations, and even new in-game physics. They can be an excellent way to freshen up the game's overall experience when it gets stale.

With just a single texture pack installed, Minecraft fans can completely revitalize the way their worlds look or acquire quality-of-life improvements to make gameplay much more convenient. However, there are tons of resource packs available for Bedrock Edition, and it can be tough to pick one to download.

If Minecraft fans are searching for some great resource packs compatible with Bedrock, there are a few notable ones that may be worth a look at.

Ten resource packs worth checking out for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

1) Vanilla Deluxe: Legacy UI

Vanilla Deluxe brings back the classic Java Edition UI for Bedrock. (Image via CrisXolt/MCPEDL)

If Minecraft fans miss the older days of Java Edition, then this resource pack may suit them perfectly. Vanilla Deluxe brings the classic Java Edition menus and user interface into Bedrock Edition, which may be particularly comforting for Java fans or those who played the game well before Bedrock Edition came along.

From the main menu to the crafting menu and more, Vanilla Deluxe brings Bedrock Edition back to the days of the early 2010s and even before.

2) Bare Bones Texture Pack

Bare Bones re-envisions Minecraft as it looks in its promotional trailers. (Image via RobotPants/MCPEDL)

Mojang has a certain compelling aesthetic to its Minecraft trailers that players simply can't get in the vanilla iteration of the game. Fortunately, the Bare Bones pack exists for both Java and Bedrock Edition and can convert the visuals into a dead ringer for those seen in the game's promotional media.

Even better, there are animation mods that go great with Bare Bones making the game feel just like it does in its trailers.

3) Vanilla RTX

Vanilla RTX brings gorgeous ray-tracing effects. (Image via XubelR/MCPEDL)

Ray-tracing effects have been a part of Minecraft for some time now, but Vanilla RTX utilizes them in-game to create stellar lighting effects. With the ray-tracing configurations provided in Vanilla RTX, both natural and artificial light look astonishing as they shine over the surface of every in-game block.

There are plenty of ray-tracing resource packs to choose from in Mojang's beloved sandbox game, but Vanilla RTX is a fantastic one for Bedrock players who want to enhance the original game's visuals without adding too many additional effects.

4) Animated RGB XP Bar + Classic Inventory GUI

RGB XP Bar + Inventory GUI adds a bit of colorful flair to the in-game interface. (Image via CrisXolt/MCPEDL)

RGB color animations have grown in popularity for years, and this resource pack brings the same color-shifting visuals to Minecraft Bedrock at a smooth 40 frames per second in the game's interface. This pack includes RGB visuals for players' inventory slots and hotbar and their experience bar.

Though it may be a bit too colorful for some fans, it does add a nice liveliness to the game's user interface that might be exactly what other players are looking for.

5) X-Ray Texture Pack by d6b

The X-Ray Texture Pack makes finding valuable ores a breeze (Image via d6b/MCPEDL)

Mining for precious ores in Minecraft can be a time-consuming task, especially since players rarely see where ore blobs are generated underground. Fortunately, the X-Ray Texture Pack is available for download. This pack makes most in-game block textures invisible while outlining ore blocks in the environment.

With this single pack, players can quickly and effectively mine a plethora of resources without wandering around underground for longer than they need to.

6) RealSource Realistic RTX

RealSource RTX blends ray-tracing and high-resolution textures. (Image via Realsource RTX Pack/MCPEDL)

If Minecraft fans are searching for a pack that gives them immensely realistic visuals, RealSource RTX should absolutely be considered. In addition to providing photorealistic textures, RealSource RTX also uses the game's ray-tracing effects to produce gorgeous light blooms and shadows across solid blocks.

It should be noted that players should have the appropriate hardware if they are planning on using this resource pack on their Bedrock-compatible devices. So many high-res textures and lighting effects can result in a heavy performance impact.

7) Minecraft 3D

Minecraft 3D provides in-game textures that have more depth to them. (Image via LvzBx/MCPEDL)

If Minecraft fans are searching for a resource pack that brings a bit more dimension to the game world, then this is worth a download. It retains the stock in-game textures but raises portions of them to provide the appearance of depth, making blocks have much more dimension to them compared to their flat-textured counterparts.

This pack would be great for players who love the aesthetic of the vanilla game but who need a revitalized appearance, nonetheless.

8) Day & Entity Counter

Day & Entity counter adds a small but impactful addition to Bedrock's interface. (Image via The Andromedarius/MCPEDL)

Although this Minecraft resource pack doesn't bring new visuals or an overhaul of game mechanics, it does add a particularly useful UI element. This pack adds a tracker to the top-left of players' screens that track how many in-game days have passed and how many entities, including mobs, other players, and more, are nearby.

Though this pack may not be ideal for every type of player, it should be helpful for fans performing things like the 100-Day challenge.

9) Music+

Music+ provides a handy music player to enjoy vanilla songs or custom ones. (Image via AgentMindStorm/MCPEDL)

Minecraft's music can be thoroughly enjoyable, but players don't get a ton of convenient control over it in vanilla. Fortunately, Music+ can be installed, providing a music player that fans can access to enjoy songs from throughout the game without their location being taken into account.

Furthermore, Music+ offers the ability to import custom songs into the music player. This can certainly be useful for creating the perfect auditory experience as players make their way through their worlds.

10) Item Info+

Item Info+ provides a ton of information on blocks and items. (Image via HonKit26113/MCPEDL)

Minecraft's collection of blocks and items hasn't gotten any smaller in recent years, and remembering the specific stats of each block/item without looking it up constantly can be difficult. This is where Item Info+ comes in, as it provides relevant information for nearly every block, item, and piece of gear in the game.

Just by hovering over a given entity in the game, players receive a ton of important information surrounding it. This should give fans' web browsers a break and allow them to make much better decisions with their resources all around.