Relic music disc in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update: All you need to know

Mojang has recently introduced yet another item for the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. As the year progresses, the Swedish game company is gradually gearing up to release the next update for their famous sandbox title. Currently, it contains loads of new items, blocks, mobs, structures, and biomes. In the latest snapshot, 23w17a, they have focused on introducing new music that will be added to the update.

echo 🪐 LIMITED LIFE FANART @echolocationalt THE NEW MINECRAFT MUSIC DISC IS CALLED "RELIC" AND ITS A BANGER THE NEW MINECRAFT MUSIC DISC IS CALLED "RELIC" AND ITS A BANGER https://t.co/lpm2nS6gzf

Apart from several ambient music tracks, they have added a brand new music disc that players can find. The music on the disc was composed by Aaron Cherof.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming music disc in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update.

All you need to know about new Relic music disc coming to the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

How to find the new music disc in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update?

Relic music discs can be found inside suspicious blocks present near trail ruins, desert temples, and ocean ruins in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Since the new Relic music disc is part of the upcoming update, it is somewhat connected to the other features that will be added to it. Archeology is one of the biggest features coming to the game, with new structures, loads of new items, and blocks. Hence, the music disc also comes under the archeology feature.

It can only be obtained from suspicious gravel blocks. However, it can only be found in trail ruins and not other structures like ocean ruins or desert temples, where suspicious blocks generate as well. Once players find a trail ruin, they can brush suspicious gravel to obtain the new music disc.

Of course, this item comes under the rare loot table of the trail ruin. Hence, there is only an 8.3% chance of finding it inside a suspicious sand block. Since the trail ruins themselves are a rare settlement to find, it makes the music disc even rarer.

How does the Relic music disc look?

The Relic music disc looks quite similar to the Pigstep music disc in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

The Relic music disc is reddish brown in color with a blue center. It has other shades of brown around the disc. This is the perfect color for this since it denotes the color of brick, which is one of the main blocks in trail ruins.

When compared to other music discs, it looks quite similar to Pigstep due to its reddish color. The only difference between them is the color in the center.

How does the Relic music disc sound?

The Relic music disc sounds quite unique compared to others. It starts off with an upbeat 8-bit tune that sets the tone for the rest of the music. Though the tune slows down, it picks up once the main portion of the track begins.

The 8-bit tunes continue, and soon the beats and drums kick in, further increasing the upbeatness and positivity of the track. It sounds lively and bright, with a touch of a retro vibe, which perfectly suits the archeology theme.

