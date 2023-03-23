How to find Trail Ruins in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

On March 23, 2023, the first-ever Minecraft snapshot for the 1.20 Trails & Tales update was released, and it came with a bunch of new additions. A beta update for Bedrock Edition was also released that came with similar additions and changes.

Since the announcement of archeology, players have been expecting a new structure to be added for this feature, and the developers finally revealed the trail ruins and released them in the latest snapshot and beta. The trail ruins stand out from all other structures in Minecraft due to their distinct appearance.

All about the trail ruins in Minecraft 1.20 update

Both Java and Bedrock Edition players can explore this new structure in the game by installing the latest beta or snapshot. Java Edition players will no longer have to enable experimental features, as the 1.20 update features have been made a part of the game.

How to find

The exposed part of a trail ruin in Old Growth Birch Forest biome (Image via Mojang)

To find trail ruin in Minecraft survival mode, players will have to explore the Taiga biome, Spruce Taiga biome, Snowy Taiga biome, Old Growth Birch Forest, and Jungle biome.

While in these biomes, players will have to keep a keen eye on their surroundings as the trail ruins are underground structures, and only a small part of it usually generates above ground. Apart from its rarity, there isn't a lot of information about this structure.

Players who want to explore it in creative mode can use the "/locate structure minecraft:trail_ruins" command and teleport to the closest structure's coordinates.

Blocks and features

A trail ruin in the game (Image via Mojang)

The structure is made up of a wide variety of blocks, including glazed terracotta, bricks, coarse dirt, mud, stones, regular terracotta, cobblestone, and more. One unique characteristic of trail ruins is that they can vary greatly in size.

Being an archeological site, it has many suspicious sand and gravel blocks with which players can interact using a brush. For those unaware, using a brush on these blocks reveals the item inside them in version 1.20.

How to get the latest snapshot

Java Edition players eager to explore the trail ruins can install the latest Minecraft 1.20 snapshot and create a new world.

The detailed steps mentioned below will help them install the snapshot:

Step 1: Download and open the official launcher.

Step 2: Select Java Edition from the list of games on the left side.

Step 3: Navigate to the Installations tab.

Step 4: Enable snapshots under the versions option on the right side.

With snapshots enabled, players can launch the latest snapshot release from the Installations tab. If the latest snapshot does not appear, they will have to create a new installation and select the version manually. This can be done by pressing the New Installation button.

Minecraft snapshot versions may give players a sneak peek at new updates, but they might not always work perfectly. Because of this, gamers might encounter errors or the game may suddenly stop working.

