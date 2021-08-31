5 best Minecraft survival tips for beginners

Survival mode is a fantastic way to learn the ropes of Minecraft. Many beginners may be scared to try survival after encountering their first creeper, scarring them for life. However, beginner players should know that with some tips, they can easily take on the scary mobs of the night.

Beginners need to know right from wrong. While this can be figured out by trial and error, it's always best to get tips from more experienced players. Listed below are five tips that will make survival mode easier for beginner Minecraft players.

Top 5 Minecraft survival tips for beginners

5) Act fast

Another beautiful landscape (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players must act fast if they want to be prepared for the first night, where monsters spawn en masse. The first day will likely be the most hectic, as players are scrounging for as many supplies as possible.

Minecraft beginners are recommended to harvest as much wood as possible. This will allow them to have enough wood to last the night. Efficient players can even build a house if they choose to do so.

4) Look for ore

A render of some iron ore (Image via Minecraft)

Once the player has gathered a good amount of wood, they are highly recommended to search for some ores.

Even a few iron ores will set the player up nicely with some iron tools or armor. Minecraft players should also gather a good amount of coal so that they can light up the night.

3) Crop farm

A massive wheat farm (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players who have decided on a place to build their base may want to get a wheat farm up and running. This will allow them to have a consistent supply of food, even when there are no animals around.

Beginner Minecraft players tend to find themselves struggling to find food early game. A wheat farm will alleviate a lot of this stress.

2) Shelter

An advanced dirt house (Image via Minecraft)

After obtaining enough food to last the night, Minecraft players must build a suitable shelter. This shelter must be secure enough to prevent any mobs from entering it.

Fences are a great way to keep mobs from coming near the front door, where many surprise creeper attacks occur.

The YouTube video above showcases a great starter base design.

1) Explore

A deep ocean shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

After surviving the first night, Minecraft beginners are highly advised to explore the surrounding areas. For those who get lost easily, building a pathway of stone or wood will allow them to find their way back to their base.

Awesome structures such as shipwrecks, ruined portals, and villages can be found while exploring, which will provide extremely useful loot for early-game players.

