5 best Minecraft starter survival bases

Building a base should be one of the first activities that a Minecraft player performs in a new world. This will allow them to survive the first night, which players will not be ready for in many cases. A well designed base will be completely impenetrable from all of the dangerous mobs that spawn at night.

Minecraft survival players who are not aware of how to build an effective starter base must know this if they want a successful playthrough. Due to the endless possibilities in Minecraft, players can create a starter base in a variety of ways. Five starter base designs are highlighted below.

Top 5 Minecraft survival starter base designs

5) Village house

A smaller village (Image via Minecraft)

Lucky Minecraft players that manage to stumble upon a village in their first few nights are highly recommended to take advantage of the shelter and protection provided by them.

Commandeering a village house into a temporary base of operations is a great way to get started in a Minecraft world. Players who do this will be able to sleep in the village beds, and scout out places to build a base in the morning.

4) Dirt house

Isn't it beautiful (Image via Minecraft)

While they may look very ugly, Minecraft dirt houses provide sufficient protection from the dangerous mobs that spawn in the night.

Dirt houses also allow players to save their wood for more useful items such as pickaxes, swords and axes. After utilizing a dirt house to survive the first night, players can then move out and build a better looking house.

3) Basic wooden house

A basic wooden house (Image via YouTube/JustPixelPlays)

Minecraft players who have enough time to build a simple wooden house are encouraged to do so, as they provide ample defense from hostile mobs.

Players with even more extra time are recommended to build a wooden fence around their base, which will prevent mobs from coming close to their front door, where the most surprising creeper attacks happen.

2) Basic cobblestone house

A basic cobblestone house (Image via YouTube/JustPixelPlays)

Even better than a basic wooden house is a basic cobblestone house. This is due to the fact that wood is much more useful than cobblestone in the early game.

To build this base on the first night, Minecraft players must instantly craft a wooden/stone axe and begin mining stone. If the player is lucky, they'll stumble upon some coal, which can be used to light the perimeter of their base.

1) Underground base

Underground base with a wood source (Image via Minecraft)

An underground base is the most ideal starter house for Minecraft players. They allow players to completely avoid hostile mobs, while also allowing for a crop or tree farm.

These bases also do not require the player to build anything, only to dig a hole. An underground base can even be turned into a permanent base if the player chooses to do so.

The YouTube video above shows Minecraft players how to create an underground base.

