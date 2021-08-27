Top 5 things to do in a superflat Minecraft world

Superflat worlds act as a sandbox for a Minecraft player's creative ideas to come to life. While many like the idea of a completely flat world to build in, most are unaware of where to start. This phenomenon is called "analysis paralysis."

Luckily, there are tons of fun things that allow gamers to take advantage of the superflat world type. From building a massive city to testing out complex redstone contraptions, listed below are five fun ideas that they can utilize to enjoy their time in a superflat world.

5 awesome activities in a Minecraft superflat world

5) Build a city

The start of a city (Image via planetminecraft)

A sprawling city requires a large area of completely flat land. This means that a superflat world is absolutely perfect to start a massive city build.

Building a city in a normal Minecraft world usually requires a mass terraforming project, which is time consuming and usually very annoying.

4) Test out build designs

A less modern superflat city (Image via planetminecraft)

Many Minecraft users utilize superflat worlds to test out and blueprint some of their complex build ideas.

While some builders like to go with the flow and see what happens, others like to plan their entire build out beforehand. This is where creative superflat worlds come in handy.

3) Test redstone builds

A redstone testing site (Image via planetminecraft)

Similar to testing actual builds, superflat worlds are a fantastic way to mess around with different redstone ideas.

If players are looking to create a survival redstone build, it is always best to experiment in a superflat world first. Doing this will also allow them to find out how many resources are required for each build.

2) Experiment with villagers

A village with some llamas (Image via Reddit)

Due to the fact that villages are extremely easy to spot in a superflat world, many gamers will trade with the villagers to see which one trades what.

This is a great way for Minecraft players to understand which villagers provide the most efficient trades. For example, certain villagers will buy coal for emeralds, which is one of the best trades in Minecraft.

1) Survival challenge

A safe haven (Image via planetminecraft)

Minecraft users looking to spice things up a bit are highly recommended to try out the superflat survival challenge.

Superflat worlds provide an extremely challenging landscape for them to survive in, and only the most skilled of Minecrafters will be successful.

Players will have to find the nearest village, as that is their only way to acquire wood in the tree-less lands of the superflat world.

The entertaining YouTube video above showcases a player surviving 100 days in a superflat world.

Also read: Top 5 Minecraft mobs that should be tamed

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer