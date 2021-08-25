How to survive in a hardcore Minecraft world 

Hardcore Minecraft players are some of the most skilled players out there. For those unaware, once the player dies in a hardcore world, the world is permanently deleted and can never be played on again.

This means that Minecraft players must know how to efficiently maneuver around the various Minecraft dimensions while mitigating as much risk as possible. Luckily, there are tons of tips and tricks that players can utilize to make their hardcore playthroughs as long and prosperous as possible.

Survival tips for hardcore Minecraft

A well defended base (Image via Minecraft)

There are an infinite number of tricks and tips that Minecraft players can utilize to increase the lifespan of their hardcore worlds. Some are basic, while others will require practice and skill to be applied successfully.

Firstly, it is important for players to have a well defended base of operations. This will protect against surprise creeper attacks which have brought endless hardcore worlds to an abrupt and disappointing conclusion.

Bases can be defended in an endless number of ways, however, fences and traps are the players' best option. A fence wall completely surrounding the base will ensure that no creepers make it to the players' front door, where most creeper attacks happen.

Hardcore players must also be sure to light up every single spot around their base that can spawn mobs.

In mining situations, players should avoid caves until they are sufficiently geared up. It is best to mine surface coal and iron at the beginning of the playthrough as they are the safest option. Once the player has full iron armor, they must play it extremely safe when mining for diamonds.

Lava is also a very common hardcore world finisher, and players are recommended to have sounds on so that they can hear any nearby lava. Also, players must remember the first rule of Minecraft: "Never dig directly down". If possible, bringing a wolf or cat into the mines will certainly relieve some stress.

Additional hardcore tips

Totem of undying (Image via Minecraft)

Sleeping early and often is also highly recommended in hardcore runs. Night time brings out tons of deadly mobs, and players are recommended to bring a bed when on long journeys. The spawn point is irrelevant as there is no respawning in hardcore worlds.

The best tip for evading death in Minecraft hardcore is to use the totem of undying. Unfortunately, it is also one of the hardest items to acquire in the game.

To acquire the totem of undying, players will have to kill the evoker mob. The evoker is extremely dangerous as it spawns fearsome vexes, which have the ability to phase through walls. Minecraft players should not pursue acquiring the totem of undying unless they have a full set of enchanted diamond armor.

The quick YouTube video above showcases how to find the totem of undying in Minecraft.

